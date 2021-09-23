Digi International launches Porta for My.Digi.Com clients and partners who do not follow resources directly





HOPKINS, Min .- (TELE BUSINESS) -Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) products and services, launched today my.digi.com, Its new twin portals for client and partner resources. With real-time support, my.digi.com provides effective access to information resources and expert assistance to deploy, manage, connect, personalize, and enhance Digi solutions. In addition to knowledge base articles, white papers, case studies and a community forum, users can also browse by product line to access: Video training

Security updates

Certifications

RoHS compliance information

GitHub Library

Firmware and drivers

Warranty registration

Product Change Notices (PCN) Based on their user profile, partners can also access additional tools to enable sales, such as product pricing and quotes, support cases, deal registrations, and marketing collateral. Digi customers are constantly pushing the boundaries with innovative, critical applications for the IoT mission, said Ron Konezny, Digi President and CEO. With a support portal that can be customized for specific products and needs, they provided a direct line of relevant information and Digi experts to save them time. The my.digi.com portal responds to our needs by enabling us to better serve our prospects and customers, said Stephan Buba, Director, Product Management at Symmetry Electronics. My.digi.com demonstrates another level of commitment from Digi to ensure that partners like us and our customers have the highest level of support to compete in highly aggressive markets. About Digi International Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. help our clients create next-generation related products and deploy and manage critical communication infrastructures in challenging environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect more than 100 million things and grow. For more information, visit www.digi.comwith

