GOP operators sending Russian money to Trump is the latest foreign OpenSecrets straw donor scheme

E INDICTMENT by two Republican operatives more charges they are suspected of sending money from a Russian citizen to the joint campaign fundraising committee Trump is the latest in a string of high-profile foreign donor schemes and high-profile stocks exhibited by the Justice Department.

Federal prosecutors allege that Jesse Benton and Doug Wead received $ 100,000 from an unidentified Russian foreign national in exchange for taking the person to a meeting with then-candidate Donald Trump at a fundraiser in 2016. Apparently, they two gave $ 25,000 to Trump’s joint campaign fundraising committee and pocketed another $ 75,000.

Benton, a former campaign manager for Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Worked for the pro-Trump super America PAC in 2016. In December 2020, Benton was forgiven by Trump on charges related to bribery concealment in a 2012 scandal. At the time, Benton allegedly paid a salesman who then paid a subcontractor, violating the FEC final seller disclosure rules.

Wead was a White House adviser during the presidency of former President George HW Bushs and also worked for Paul, as well as the father of Kentucky senators, former Republican Ron Paul (R-Texas). In 2019, Wead pulled out a book titled Inside Trump White House.

Although the indictment, made public on Tuesday, does not mention the foreign national, Forensic News reported that the evidence suggests the description of Russia’s Foreign National 1 who allegedly financed straw donations Roman Vasilenko matches. The description of the Foreign National 2 indictments bears a resemblance to Olga Kovalova, a Ukrainian-born translator, who appeared at the event with Wead and Vasilenko.

As evidence, Forensic News noted Vasilenko’s links to Wead and revealed a photo of Vasilenko posing with Trump at the 2016 fundraiser mentioned in the indictment. or Video 2016 also appears to feature Vasilenko and Wead at a 2016 fundraiser with Trump.

The Philadelphia fundraising tickets mentioned in the indictment cost at least $ 25,000, payable as a contribution to the Trump Campaign Joint Fundraising Committee. As a foreign national, Vasilenko would have been barred by federal law from contributing to political groups or campaigns to influence the US election. Straw donations, where the source of funding is obscured, are also illegal.

Old relationships with Vasilenko and Kovalova are evident from their digital footprints.

Life is good, Vasilenko’s company provides self-help seminars how to achieve financial prosperity, lists Wead as a partnerMe A Videos on YouTube from 2009 shows Kovalova translating for Wead, who was also listed on the website of translators born in Ukraine.

Vasilenko and Wead were also both involved in Canyonville Academy, a Christian boarding school where Uid was president until 2019. Wead appointed Vasilenko to school board in 2018

The new indictment is not the first instance of the Justice Department investigating foreign contributions that prompted Trump.

Last week, Igor Fruman, a Soviet-born operative and associate of Rudy Giuliani, pleaded guilty to directing political contributions by a foreign national in the super PAC America First Action, pro-Trump.

Federal prosecutors recently announced that Giuliani, who also worked with Frumans business partner Lev Parnas, is under investigation as to whether he may have acted as an unregistered foreign agent.

Parnas, Fruman and their American partner, David Correia, were loaded in illegal foreign straw donor scheme after allegedly crossing $ 325,000 from Russian citizen Andrei Muraviev through shell companies in America First Action.

Frumans’s guilty plea did not include an agreement to cooperate with the government, and he could face up to five years in prison.

In February, Correia was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after he pleaded guilty for conspiracy and making false statements regarding the illegal scheme of foreign straw donors.

The trial for Parnas and another suspected conspirator, Ukrainian-born cannabis investor Andrey Kukushkin, is decided to open October 13.

Other pro-Trump groups have also been under surveillance for suspected foreign money.

Federal prosecutors reportedly began investigations Allegations of foreign donations to the Trumps inaugural committee and the pro-Trump super PAC for America Reconstruction Now in 2018. The investigation is said to have examined whether foreign nationals from Middle Eastern nations including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have distributed money through straw donors to disguise their donations to the super PAC and Trumps inaugural committee. That committee was chaired by Tom Barrack, who was arrested in July on charges of acting secretly in the US as an agent for the UAE.

In 2018, Republican lobbyist Sam Patten pleaded guilty to aiding in sending foreign money to the Trumps inaugural committee by a Ukrainian oligarchWith Patten it was one long partner of Konstantin Kilimnik, a Ukrainian businessman with ties to Russian intelligence who previously worked for Trumps 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

California financier and Trump inaugural donor Imaad Zuberi was sentenced to 12 years in prison in February after pleading guilty to violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act and making illegal contributions after failing to register as a foreign agent while working for the Sri Lankan government and lobbying senior US government officials. Zuberi, along with his firm Avenue Ventures, donated $ 900,000 to the Trumps 2017 inaugural committee and acknowledged that he helped facilitate donations from foreign sources.

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating whether another $ 100,000 donation for Trumps inauguration came from Jho Low, a runaway Malaysian financier accused of stealing billions in the 1MDB scandal, and who allegedly transferred approximately $ 21 million to Fugees Pras Michel as part of the straw donor scheme.

The Justice Department also reviewed $ 1.5 million in transfers to a firm called LNS Capital shortly before the firm’s chairman, Larry Davis, made political contributions to Trump’s joint campaign fundraising committee. The Department of Justice has not issued a conclusion on whether or not Low was the source of funding behind those contributions.

The contributions of Malaysian financiers reached politicians on both sides of the aisle, with foreign money said to be backing former President Barack Obama as well as Trump.

Federal prosecutors allege Low spent more than $ 1.8 million through straw donors on a super PAC and joint fundraising committee supporting Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

George Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman and lobbyist known for serving as a witness in Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 Russian intervention, is also suspected of directing foreign money across the political spectrum by sending money to Trump and Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections.

Nader was indicted on charges related to the transfer of more than $ 3.5 million through straw donors to political groups supporting Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid in an alleged attempt to build influence with her inner circle. During that time period, Nader worked as an advisor to United Arab Emirates AND Saudi Arabiawith

After Trump won the 2016 election, the payment processing company owned by one of the straw donors Naders, which allegedly facilitated donations to Clinton, gave $ 1 million to Trump’s inauguration and later met with Trump at the Oval Office.

Foreign straw donor schemes are not limited to presidential elections and recent cases have exposed attempts to introduce foreign money into congressional races and even local elections.

In April, the Justice Department released court documents revealing that Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury agreed to pay the US government $ 1.8 million to settle charges in a straw donor scheme that thwarted illegal foreign contributions to US campaigns.

Chagourys’s senior spokesman, Mark Corallo, was a spokesman for Trump’s legal teams during the Mueller investigation, as well as a personal spokesman for Giuliani associates Victoria Toensing and Joseph diGenova.

In January 2020, the East Bay real estate developer was James Tong sentenced up to 15 months in prison for distributing about $ 38,000 in illegal donations to Republican Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) through a network of straw donors, including at least one foreign national who was legally barred from making political contributions.

In 2017, it was Mexican foreign national Jose Susumo Azano Matsura sentenced with three years in prison for distributing about $ 600,000 in illegal foreign contributions to candidates in the 2012 San Diego mayor’s campaign through straw donors as part of an effort to buy influence.

While the number of foreign straw donor cases pursued by the Department of Justice has increased in recent years, foreign straw donor schemes are nothing new.

In 1996, the Justice Department opened a working group to investigate allegations of campaign fundraising abuses and sought to shed light on evidence that illegal foreign contributions to Democrats were laundered through domestic straw donors during the 1996 election cycle.

Despite the influx of foreign straw donor cases, the Federal Office of the Inspector General’s Election Commissions recently revealed that the FEC does not even have a written policy on how to verify that donors are not foreign nationals, warning of risks significant national security of foreign money flow in US elections.

