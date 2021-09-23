DKT International implements traditional and innovative forms of marketing in Africa, South America and Southeast Asia to expand access to contraceptives





WASHINGTON- (TELE BUSINESS) -In recognition of World Contraception Day on September 26, one of the largest providers of family planning products and services in the developing world, DKT International, highlights a selection of successful marketing efforts helping people all over the world have safe and quality contraception. DKT uses traditional media such as TV and radio, new media such as social networking services, personal cultural events, product installations and more to raise awareness and education about contraceptive use and responsible sexual health practices. Our multi-faceted marketing strategies and implementation of evidence-based behavior change campaigns has created new interest in contraception leading to new users, says Christopher Purdy, President and CEO of DKT International. Often underestimated, contraception is a vital component of an individual future, so throughout the pandemic, DKT continues to fulfill its mission to increase the availability and affordability of modern methods of contraception and birth control worldwide. DKT executes country-specific initiatives to engage new auditors and promote family planning products and services. Examples include: IN Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) , DKT has recently created TV, digital shows and youth – oriented radio programs. The content is aimed at conversations, questions and topics of young people about sexuality. An example is the Batela Lobi Na Yo (Protect Your Future), a weekly TV and radio show that aims to inform young people about their contraceptive options. DKT also reaches new audiences on social networks like Facebook and WhatsApp to educate those who ask frequently asked questions online about topics like better sex and how to recognize a sexually transmitted disease with medically backed information.

IN Philippines , DKT is harnessing the power of social media to engage with new contraceptive users through inspirational, related and fashion posts. TRUST Condoms current content with the best performance in TRUST Pinay Facebook pages are TikToks or short video form, such as a which provides women with answers to the common lame excuses that boys come up with for not wearing condoms during sex.

IN MOZAMBIQUE , DKT launched a mass media campaign for him intimate brand with the aim of encouraging more male users, as contraceptive responsibility is not just about women, and demonstrates how family planning, or lack thereof, can affect the quality of life for both men in a relationship. E commercial shows a pregnant man, struggling in ways of doing daily chores while managing his three children. When he finally goes to lie down, exhausted, he wakes up and realizes that it was all a dream.

IN Brazil , DKT used the influential and stand-up comedian, Joo Da Nice, to promote prudence condoms as part of ea social media campaign around National Sex Day 2021 (September 6, or 6/9). The aim of the campaign was to involve young people in a normalized conversation about fun and safe sex. The marketing strategy also focused on receiving Prudence products by mail and making home defense fun.

IN Uganda , DKT will celebrate World Contraception Day with a week of activities offering special prizes at a partner clinic in the Rugaba area, promoting information about contraceptive options in the country, and launching the Lydia Fine Oral Contraceptive Pill. DKT is partnering with the Community Health Rights Network (COHERINET), a local organization, and World Vasectomy Day that will lead mobilization efforts to mobilize women to receive information and services. DKT will open the live radio and TV discussion by informing where DKT sexual reproductive health goods can be found in Uganda, aiming to reach 25,000 women and provide 500 family planning services.

IN Tanzania, DKT participated in the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), the largest trade show in the country, to promote all brands of DKT condoms and TRUST products with a fully branded stand. There, the marketing team benefited from personal education on condom use, making appropriate decisions about sexual and reproductive health, male or female, planning interval between children (birth splitting), and reaching new wings of potential distribution. About DKT International: Since 1989, the main mission of DKT Internationals has been to provide safe and affordable opportunities for family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing in incontinent countries throughout Latin America, Africa and Asia.

