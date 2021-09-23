VSU Named Best College by US News and World Report

September 22, 2021

Valdosta State University is once again ranked among the best colleges and universities in the country, according to the ranking of the Best Colleges of the Best Colleges recently published by US News and World Report.

VSU’s appearance in the U.S. and World Report Top College Colleges rankings reflects its unwavering commitment to creating a campus culture focused on individualized student success, offering students enhanced transformational learning opportunities and and increasing regional influence by serving as an innovative resource and leader for the South. Georgia.

This is 37th year US News and World Report has published the annual ranking of the Best Colleges. This year the publication rated 1,466 U.S.-based undergraduate institutions over 17 academic quality measures, including graduation and retention rates, social mobility, pre-university academic reputation, student-faculty ratio, average award rate of alumni, graduate debt, and student selectivity. VSU was recognized in three categories – University Nursing Programs, University Business Programs and Leading Performers in Social Mobility.

University nursing programs

VSU entered No. 221 in the list of the best nursing programs in the Best Colleges of US Universities News and World Report in 2022.

This is the first time US News and World Report has published rankings for schools offering Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and VSU was ranked among the top third of all programs nationwide.

Dr. Mark Reinhardt, Associate Dean of the School of Nursing at VSU, said he contributes this honor for two things, “the outstanding, compassionate and selfless faculty that gives so much to our students and our top students here at VSU . I am privileged to be part of this great team. ”

VSU undergraduate nursing students have played a vital role in the ongoing global health crisis. They continue to respond to the call and do their part to support COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts in Valdosta-Lowndes County, serving alongside their nursing faculty and staff at the South Georgia Medical Center for providing this critical community service.

Because the VSU School of Nursing is committed to serving as a resource for health care in South Georgia, these students are able to gain valuable, real-world experience while serving the needs of underprivileged populations throughout the year. . Through their diverse clinical experiences and volunteer efforts, VSU nursing students go where they need it most and help create healthier communities.

VSU offers a traditional Bachelor of Nursing Sciences and a Bachelor of Accelerated Nursing Sciences for students holding a bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing field.

Business Programs at the University

VSU entered No. 363 in the list of business programs of the Best Business Colleges in the Best US Colleges News and World Report 2022.

“Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Business Schools (AACSB) in both business and accounting,” said Dr. Karen Pafford Roland, Dean of the College. “Less than 5 percent of business programs and less than 2 percent of accounting programs worldwide achieve this recognition. With an emphasis on dynamic and relevant subjects, these programs prepare students to meet the challenges of a global business environment in change.

“Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration is pleased that its commitment to quality education is being recognized by US News and World Report.”

VSU offers a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, Economics, Finance, Health Administration, International Business, Management and Marketing.

Leading Performers in Social Mobility

VSU entered No. 113 in the Best College Colleges Best College Colleges in US News and World Report on the Social Mobility list, from Nr. 119 last year.

This ranking accepts schools that enroll and graduate students with exceptional financial needs. About half of the students who enter VSU each year qualify for the Federal Pell Grant program.

“It is an honor to be included in this prestigious list,” said Ryan Hogan, director of the VSU Admissions Office. “As a school in South Georgia, many of our students come from small rural communities, and the only way they are able to come to our institution is through the Pell Federal Grant.

“As a VSU student, also from a rural community, I think this shows the rest of the country what an extraordinary institution Valdosta State University is. The support we offer students from the time they show interest, during their time in college, until graduation and in their professional career distinguishes VSU as an institution of higher education. “

Valdosta State University is a comprehensive public university that knows there is no single approach to personal and professional growth. This is why VSU created a unique education model that focuses on individualized mentoring and support. Each student comes to VSU with their own ideas and inspiration, and over the course of four years, they develop communication skills, connections and critical thinking to turn that inspiration into a success story that is all theirs. The result is a powerful and positive community of Blazers who find true happiness and fulfillment in their personal and professional lives and use it to empower people and places closest to them.

