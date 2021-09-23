Elections in Canada: Some allegations are still too close to be called

TORONTO / OTTAWA- While Canadians did not have to wait long on election night to find out who would lead the next government, there are still some individual seats very close to being called and it may take a few days to get results. clear by mail- on the ballots yet to be counted.

As of Wednesday evening, seven seats had not yet been called, according to CTVNews.cas election tracker, with the Liberals leading in three of the races, the Conservatives leading in one, the Bloc Quebecois leading in one and the NDP in two.

The number yet to be decided will not affect the overall election result, which saw that the Liberals returned with a minority government, the Conservatives Official Opposition and both the Bloc and the NDP held enough seats to maintain the balance of power when it comes to Liberals passing key legislation.

But the results of individual races will have an impact on the people living in those races, and may also end up affecting the outcome of free votes, where members do not always vote according to party lines, as well as the overall demographic disruption of the House of Municipalities.

The counting of seats can sometimes be seen as a referendum on party leaders, and any last-minute counting changes to the count will be assessed by the parties when they evaluate their overall electoral performance.

Of course, there are some places that may have more symbolic or strategic value to certain parties.

For example, there is no doubt that the Liberals liked winning the Vancouver Granville headquarters in British Columbia, which they lost after Jody Wilson-Raybould was expelled from the liberal group over the SNC-Laval scandal. She went on to win the seat as an independent in the 2019 federal election, but chose not to run for re-election this year.

CTV News’s decision-maker announced Liberal Taleeb Noormohamed the winner of the ride on Wednesday evening, defeating NDP candidate Anjali Appadurai by just 258 votes. In Vancouver Granville, 5,359 ballot boxes by local mail were returned to Canada Election by Election Day.

Former NDP MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau was hoping to make a political comeback at her home riding Berthier Maskinongé, and was in a close fight with current Quebecois Bloc MP Yves Perron, but until Wednesday evening, The CTV News Decision Desk had declared defeat, with 933 votes.

While it is not uncommon for some close races to extend the day after the election, the wild card this year is the record number of ballots posted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest figures from the Canada Election, more than 1 million mail-in ballots were returned this year, about 83 percent of the 851,213 of which were from people who voted in their home election. It is these local postal ballots through which the agency is still working.

It takes time to get these results because Elections in Canada need to verify that these voters also did not vote in person, as well as conduct additional layers of vote integrity assessments before these votes are counted.

The review process began on Tuesday and the agency has started reporting results with the expected majority on Wednesday, though on some trips it may take until Friday.

The Liberals and the NDP were also horny closing until late Wednesday evening in Toronto boarding in Davenport, where current Liberal Julie Dzerowicz finally defeated the NDP Alejandra Bravo by 165 votes after all ballots posted were counted, according to the Table of CTV News Decision. with

Ste Sault. Marie riding was also stuck on the edge of the razors for nearly two days until the CTV News Decision Desk announced current Liberal winner Terry Sheehan with just 247 votes over Conservative Sonny Spina after all the ballot papers were counted by mail.

There is still a place in Edmonton very close to the final call, representing a possible loss of a conservative post in office.

In Edmonton Griesbach, NDP candidate Blake Desjarais leads Conservative Kerry Diotte with 1,006 votes, in a passage where 1,482 postal ballots were received.

Next door, in the Edmonton Center, the CTV News Decision Desk declared Liberal Randy Boissonnault the winner Wednesday night, with 616 votes over Conservative James Cumming.

To stay on top of the results as they continue to be reported in real time by Elections in Canada, tick our map of live results.

With files from CTVNews.ca Producer Adam Ward and Writer Ben Cousins