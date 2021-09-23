City council approves Calgary vaccine passport bylaw

Businesses and customers who evade the rules can be fined $ 500 Photo by Gavin Young / Postmedia

Content of the article A city council decision Wednesday means restaurants, bars, cinemas and other businesses in Calgary must ask customers evidence of COVID vaccination or a recent negative test.

Content of the article New sub-legal act, which takes effect on Thursday, essentially makes it mandatory for some businesses to participate in the provincial vaccine passport system. Businesses and customers who evade the rules can be fined $ 500. Children under the age of 12 are excluded, as they currently do not have the right to take measures to protect against COVID. Recreation and fitness facilities should also require evidence of immunization, and this applies to children 12 years and older if they do not participate in curriculum-based school activities. COVID-19: Alberta records first teenage death as province breaks 1,000 hospitalizations ‘They are not doing it, we have to do it’: City council members demand local COVID response The council approved the vaccine passport rules in a 13-1 vote, with only the Counselor. Jeromy Farkas objected. He said that although he is vaccinated and encourages others to take action, he sees the new city rules as redundant and potentially a source of more uncertainty.

Content of the article The city move comes a week after the provincial government ended the Restriction Exemption Program, a system that allows businesses to operate without capacity and service restrictions if they control COVID vaccination or rapid test status. But business owners say that in addition to causing confusion, the provincial approach makes it seem like there is a choice whether to order vaccinations even though restaurants, for example, may not run indoor dining if they do not opt ​​for the exclusion program. Without participating in the vaccine passport system, many restaurants are forced to close.

Content of the article City officials told the council at a separate meeting that businesses are reporting that the lack of consistency is causing confusion, and they are also dealing with customers who vent their anger at them. The hope is that the city rules will provide clarity. The municipal mandate does not mean that Calgaryans need additional evidence of city-approved vaccination: they will be able to use paper or electronic document from the Alberta government, or evidence of immunization from the province where they were shot. People can also get a medical discharge letter from a doctor if they cannot be immunized because of a rare condition, such as an anaphylactic reaction to the COVID vaccine. Advisor. Jeff Davison said local owners trying to navigate the provincial vaccination rules have reported incidents of their staff being spit on, harassed and attacked, and it is time for the city to intervene.

Content of the article The city has broad shoulders and it is up to us to stand up for those businesses. Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a public speech after the meeting that a request for the vaccine would help immunized Calgary feel safe when they protect local businesses. But more importantly, we know that implementing these types of programs increases the rate of vaccinations in the community, and that is critical. They just aren’t high enough.

Content of the article Just over 60 percent of the general population of Alberta has received both doses of a COVID vaccine, the second lowest rate among Canadian provinces. And we did not fare well in the fourth wave of the pandemic: Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Sue Henry said Wednesday that Alberta currently has more active cases of COVID than Ontario, Quebec and BC combined. Calgary’s active case rate is 300 per 100,000 residents, which is three times the threshold needed for the city to lift its mask mandate. The healthcare system is also under extreme strain. The number of people hospitalized in Alberta due to COVID reached a new Wednesday, with 1,040 receiving care, and 230 of them in intensive care. Our Council is put in an unbearable situation where they were deleting on behalf of the Prime Minister, the Councilor. Tha Diane Colley-Urquhart.

Content of the article We were in the most extreme state of emergency we were in at 19 months. Nenshi added that he was interested in making municipal bylaws broader than provincial rules and seeking immunization evidence for places of worship and personal services such as salons. Ultimately, the city chose to align with the Alberta government as much as possible. I have no confidence in the ability of the province which really seems to be compensating for this as they go together to be able to put something that will really be effective in saving lives, he said. We just do not have the luxury of time. The city is now also offering mobile vaccination clinics, with plans for five vehicles distributing the photos across Calgary. A van is already in operation and people can request a mobile clinic in their community or at their event by calling 311.

Content of the article The plan is for the clinics to run eight hours a day, seven days a week, for the next month. If there are requests beyond this, they may be available for another 30 days. A mobile vaccination station has been set up by the Peace Bridge in Eau Claire until 4pm today. Go out to get a 1, 2 or 3 vaccination (if @AHS_media required). visit https://t.co/04SkvUJOLE to see upcoming locations or call 311 and look for a station in your community. City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) September 22, 2021

Content of the article What did the council decide? E Vaccine passport bylaws requires appropriate businesses and organizations to require clients to provide evidence of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from a sample taken within the previous 72 hours; an original medical exemption letter is also acceptable. Where does the sub-legal act apply? Restaurants, bars, pubs and nightclubs

Casino, bingo hall and VLT hall

Entertainment and recreation center, including bowling alley, arcade, billiard room

Museums, art galleries

CINEMA

Conferences, meeting spaces, halls and rental spaces

Weddings and funerals held in public facilities

Professional sports and other performance events

Private social events held in public recreational settings

Recreational sports groups for adults

Classes and recreational activities

Equipment in hotels / apartments such as swimming pools and gyms. What is the punishment? Failure to provide vaccination evidence or a negative COVID-19 test or a valid medical exemption letter carries a $ 500 fine. Allowing someone to enter or stay inside a business or facility without complying with the policy carries a $ 500 fine. Failure to display the required signage informing people of the rules in a business where required carries a fine of $ 200. With files by Meghan Potkins [email protected] Tweet: @meksmith

