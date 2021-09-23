International
Essay Keir Starmer places Work on the course for the central terrain | working
Keir Starmer has put Labor in a crucial direction towards the center in a 35-page goal statement that emphasizes the values of hard work, contributing to society and partnering with the private sector.
Left-wing workers are likely to see the 14,000-word document titled Road Ahead as a shift away from the radical spending promises of the Corbyn era, such as large-scale nationalizations of rail, water, Royal Mail and next-generation providers. wide.
In Starmers’s essay, that focus has been erased and replaced with a statement that, the role of government is to be a partner of private enterprises, not to stifle it.
A Labor government will allow the public to regain control of their lives, Starmer wrote, fulfilling promises made by the Brexiters five years ago and building a contributing society that rewards hard work.
In the Fabian Society brochure, created to challenge critics who have complained about his lack of ideology, Starmer promises to repair public finances.
Public sector reform is also identified as a priority, with a promise to use technology to help transform healthcare delivery and break down waiting lists.
However, Starmer also says a Labor government would take the spirit of union fueled by the Covid pandemic to build a society in which families and communities are put before individuals.
A Labor source said they believed the public was now willing to give Starmer a hearing after spending his first year rebuilding trust in the party, but said the vision he presented had to be credible and accountable.
People believe Keir could be prime minister. It’s the first time people believe that about a Labor leader in a decade. Now it has to do with the story of why he should be prime minister, the source said.
The pamphlet includes an open message to his party, which he says has risked getting into colored nostalgia in recent years, and becoming, a party quarreling over its past, rather than focusing on the future of the country.
It comes amid a shocking attempt by Starmer to rewrite the rules of Labor leadership that has angered left-wing parties, with sources suggesting he will move forward with the plans even though they risk a humiliating loss at the conference without the support of the main unions.
On Wednesday, union leaders tried to thwart plans to return to the old electoral college system by urging Starmer to postpone plans for a vote at the party conference and hinting that they would oppose them. if he kept going.
Starmer said he would consider union leaders calling for a delay, but any withdrawal is likely to be seen as an embarrassment before a party conference which has been billed as a creative or relaxing moment for his leadership.
During his first 18 months, Labor leader faced constant complaints from his party that he had failed to make it clear to the public what an allegation his team denies represents, noting the difficulty of obtaining of a hearing during a public health emergency.
In the essay, set to provide the backbone for his first party conference address to a live audience, Starmer says a Labor government will return Whitehall powers to local communities, tackling inequality and will ensure that efforts are rewarded with better work and opportunities Me
The desire of people across the country to have real power and control more strongly expressed in the Brexit vote remains unfulfilled, he says. The next Labor government must ensure sustainable growth, repair public finances and give people the means to regain control.
The Labor leader, who was at the forefront of efforts to persuade his party to support a second Brexit referendum, has largely avoided the Brexit theme since becoming Labor leader, but in his essay he says the government his will fix the holes in the weak Brexit deal, which has left businesses facing bureaucracy and bureaucracy.
Starmer called for a new solution, between businesses, government and the public involved, completely rethinking where power lies in our country by removing it from the sclerotic and useless parts of a centralized system and in the hands of people and communities all over the earth.
The pamphlet includes some concrete policies, but is replete with suggestions of party leadership.
Starmer describes it as a shame, that class sizes have been allowed to reach their highest level in 20 years, for example. Tony Blairs’ pledge card for the 1997 general election included a promise to limit class sizes to 30.
Emphasizing the challenges faced by children from low-income backgrounds, he says the work will help provide the soft skills that allow private school students to emerge with self-confidence, self-esteem and enviable confidence.
This means making sure that at the age of ten they have the opportunity to play an instrument, join a competitive sports team, visit the coast, village or town, go to cultural institutions, ride a bicycle and learn that how to debate ideas about them.
Since my days at university, during my legal career and as a politician, I have seen extremely talented people, workers of ordinary descent, held back, not only by material circumstances but by self-doubt or a feeling that no belong to them at all, he says Me
As well as defining his vision for the next Labor government, the Starmers essay includes a protracted attack on what he calls the lost decade of 2010, with successive conservative governments destroying public services, and then hiding their absence. of an economic policy behind the Brexit promise.
He also targets the Conservatives for their divisive attempt to declare a cultural war.
Conservatives have tried to exploit the divisions, leading to an increasingly bizarre obsession with what happens on university campuses, a crime bill that gives slave statues more protection than women walking the streets, and accusations of McCarthyite for Marxist plots against everyone, from teachers to those protesting against racism, he says, pointing to ministers’ stern refusal to support England’s Gareth Southgates team in taking the knee.
Aides say he worked on it and on his important party conference speech while walking the Devon beaches on a family summer vacation.
