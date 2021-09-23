Scotland proposes warnings to some Class A drug users | Drug policy





Individuals caught in possession of Class A drugs in Scotland may be given a police warning instead of facing prosecution, in a significant political change announced by the ombudsman’s lawyer in response direct to the ongoing drug death crisis. Dorothy Bain, who was appointed to the role in June, said the decision to give police discretion over class A drug offenses did not constitute decriminalization, but told MSPs there was no single answer to be dealing with drug addiction. She added that the policy did not extend to drug supply violations and that neither the provision of a registered police warning nor the reporting of a case to the fiscal prosecutor prevented an officer from referring a vulnerable person to support services. Police can now issue warnings to category B and C drug users, instead of referring them to the prosecution service. In her first address to Holyrood Parliament since her appointment, Bain told MSP: I recognize the extent of the public health emergency we face in Scotland and the ability of prosecutors to assist. Bain went on to describe the success of the current deviation from prosecution policy, where an individual can refer to a support program in order to address the root causes of their offense. Bain told the Holyrood room: The most appropriate answer The smartest answer in any drug case must be adapted to the facts and circumstances of the alleged work and the author. Campaigners hope the announcement shows a cultural and political shift, with the Scottish government willing to consider radical alternatives in the face of rising death toll, which saw a record 1,339 people die last year. Welcoming the announcement, David Liddell, chief executive of the Scottish Drug Forum, said: “The extension of recorded police warnings to all substances reflects a determination to stop differentiation between substances, which is often based on class prejudices and concerns.” Expanding the diversion from prosecution for crimes related to problematic drug use brings us closer to having a criminal justice system that can be dealt with more effectively by supporting people away from criminal activities. The announcement prompted an immediate reaction from the Scottish Conservatives who described it as de-facto de-criminalization from the back door of drugs like heroin, crystal metal and cocaine. Other parties welcomed the change. Maggie Chapman, justice spokeswoman for the Scottish Greens, who entered into a power-sharing deal with the Scottish government last month, said: “Given the alarmingly high rate of drug-related deaths, it is important to move to an approach for harm reduction and this move is an important step given the limited powers that Scotland has to deal with it. It is especially needed in places like Dundee, where entire communities have been devastated by the failures of the anti-drug approach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/sep/22/scotland-to-reduce-prosecutions-of-class-a-drug-users The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos