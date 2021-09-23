What does the rise of PPC mean for Canada in 2021

TORONTO- While the People’s Party of Canada failed to win any seats in this federal election, its popular vote rally has experts saying the rise of the far-right populist party cannot be ignored.

Maxime Bernier, who failed to win his trip to Beauce, Que., Said Monday that he will remain as party leader despite the loss, telling CTV News Genevieve Beauchemin at his rally in Saskatoon that he sees the result of elections as a great victory.

PPC won over 820,000 votes and more than five percent of the popular vote this time, a significant increase from the 1.6 percent of votes it received in 2019.

POPULISM FINDS A HOME

The party, which operated on an anti-immigration, anti-blockade platform endorsed by white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other far-right groups, has become a haven for anti-vaccines, anti-government protesters and gun rights activists, showing that populism on the left or right can be more for a movement than for a traditional political party, said Tamara Small, a professor of political science at the University of Guelph.

“I think the only leader who is ecstatic about last night’s results is Bernier,” Small said in a post-election telephone interview with CTVNews.ca. I do not think they are going anywhere it seems he took that populism and linked it to far right politics.

The idea of ​​Canadian extraordinaryness from far-right and populist movements needs to be disseminated, Small said.

The idea was that Canada was immune to the kind of far-right populism this idea that Canadians would be free from the populism we saw in Europe, such as Nigel Farage in the UK, Small said. But I think a lot of people are asking, if it is [Bernier] i will just say i’m not here to form government i’m more here to challenge the system as a way to gain support.

Barbara Perry, director of the Center for Hate, Prejudice and Extremism at the Technical University of Ontario, said it made sense to call the PPC a populist party and that the party takes “an extremist stance on things like immigration and diversity”.

They are extreme in terms of their anti-Trudeau or anti-state position. They are extreme in terms of their attitudes against blockage and against taxes as well. So yes, I think they can absolutely be considered extremists, Perry said in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca.

As he is calling them a populist group or populist party, because this is really what he has done to effectively absorb some of those broad concerns about COVID-19 and freedom and even the most common concerns about economic concerns, the loss of jobs, the loss of businesses and managed to amass them all.

Some who support the PPC fist in the sense that the party is a hotbed of far-right rhetoric or supporters of white nationalists, with many online saying they simply support a party committed to their freedoms.

In an email to CTVNews.ca, the PPC candidate to ride in Parkdale-High Park Ont., Wilfried Danzinger, denied that the party was in line with extremist values, writing that love was the guiding principle of his campaign and that supporters his come from all different sexual preferences, all ages and religions.

When CTVNews.ca emailed PPC for comment on the story, party spokesman Martin Masse returned a one-line response: I do not respond to requests from left-wing activists disguised as journalists. Humbisni.

COVID-19 was a gift for PPC

The rise in PPC in the polls could be attributed in part to the gift of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Evan Balgord, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.

Balgord said the COVID-19 pandemic was a gift to the far right in general as it allowed them to penetrate the spaces of conspiracy theory and start attracting new followers.

The rise of the party adapted to this because these people did not really have a political party. If they were to vote for any party, they would vote for the Conservatives, he said. But they were not particularly happy about the conservative vote because they are the most extreme. So when the PCC started as a party in 2019, Bernier, from day one was using their language, their conversation points and the words of the far right in some spaces. We saw them actually say Bernier was whistling at us.

But Small questioned whether the end of the COVID-19 pandemic would stop followers dripping into the PPC and bring about a marked decline of the party.

My understanding is that a large part of this anger and concern is related to a particular kind of anger about vaccine blockades and mandates and the extent of the state, Small said. I’m not very sure if once the pandemic takes place, to what extent the party still exists.

It is a sentiment echoed by extremism researcher and assistant professor at Queens University, Amarnath Amarasingam.

In early 2020, with COVID-19, the kind of conspiratorial thinking and anger about the pandemic spread to the roof, and many of these movements came together around similar ideas, Amarasingam said in a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca, putting in note that traditionally a plot the movements generally operate separately from each other.

Amarasingam said the COVID-19 pandemic gave everyone a common cause and everyone was playing on the same playground.

Amarasingam said the question now surrounding PPC is whether its rise is only due to the capture of the entire party that offered outrage over the blockades, quarantine and pandemic, or whether it is a sign of something the bubble beneath the surface of many Canadians daily held in fact secretly anti-immigrant views, anti-refugee groups, all things that are part of the PPC platform.

If so, I mean, it will be a longer concern of ours, he continued. So this is kind of a big question if this is just a mistake because of the pandemic or if it talks about something else going on that we need to worry about.

Hatred was on the ballot

Bernier has always denied links or connections to any of the rhetoric of the far right, white supremacist and neo-Nazi, who is accused of platforming with his stance on things such as reducing immigration and abolishing the Multiculturalism Act.

However, Balgord said well-known neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups support the party and that the party is populated by a host of candidates, insiders and supporters who have been documented by the Canadian Anti-Hate Network as members of far-right groups. .

There are so many examples, he said. These are not some isolated incidents, this is a model. This is what PPC is.

Balgord referred to more than 10 incidents of PPC candidates or party-affiliated people who have engaged in far-right rhetoric or been exposed by work done by the Canadian Anti-Hate Network as part of white nationalist groups.

One of his first riding riders was a boy [who] led a US Neo-Nazi organization and actually made time in the United States to organize racially motivated attacks, he said.

Balgord noted that the man accused of throwing gravel at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while campaigning as a liberal leader was the director of the PPC and that his organization had previously exposed it for posting white music on social media accounts with text about killing immigrants.

Another example listed by Balgord was the PPC candidate for Vaughn-Woodbridge Ontario boarding who was exposed by Press Progress this month for claiming to have promoted and created a video game where users can re-introduce the 1999 Columbine shooting massacre and take part in their own LPGTQ2S + minority and cartoon shooting.

Bernier himself is featured in what Balgord describes as a collective antisemitic blog, who adopts a book full of Nazi terrorist ideology.

The PPC platform itself is also full of dog whistles on the far right, Balgord, Amarasingam and Perry said, referring to sections on refugees, immigration and Canadian identity.

I think Canadian identity is related to anti-immigration, anti-refugee things, Amarasingam said. But I know when someone says Canadian identity, especially with all the other things that are being played on the platform, what it probably means for PPC is basically a kind of Great Substitution, but about Canadian values.

The Great Substitution Theory is a conspiracy prevalent in white nationalist and far-right nationalist groups, which assumes that a hidden cable lies behind demographic change in a country or area and that white identity or Western values ​​are declining for because of him.

Balgord said he is known to have instigated terrorist attacks like the 2019 shooting at the Christchurch Mosque.

When we talk about PPC, it is necessary to talk about their links with white supremacy and white nationalism and how dangerous this thing is, they are not just another political party, right? Tha Balgord. They are white nationalists and the hate movement in Canada. Way is their way of trying to get a foothold in ordinary Canadian politics.

Perry noted the language that Bernier has used in his campaigns, in tweets and even in his election night speech, in particular the election of his words on the extent of government, tyranny and authoritarian government.

Look a little from the tongue. Draws drawn by groups as three percent in particular in the militia movement, Perry said. So yes, there is a very straight line. There is a dotted line. It is a direct line.

But when asked about the PPC and Berniers’ denial of allegations of extremist views, Balgord was not impressed.

PPC is the credible denial party, he said. But when you really scratch the surface, you discover that it is a holiday for white nationalists.

WHERE WILL TC CANADA FROM HERE?

For voters with an issue who chose to vote for the Berniers party because of their views on COVID-19 vaccine blockages or mandates, the end of pandemic blockages and restrictions may lure them out of the party, but Amarasingam says they cannot to deny their vote is still an endorsement of what PPC represents.

I think if you are a voter with a vaccine issue and can find a common cause with PPC that does not necessarily make you an extreme rightist, it means that you are unfortunately willing to sell a whole host of Communities Canadians down the river to keep this single value, he said.

Amarasingam said education on extremism could be what people need to make informed choices moving forward.

I think everyone basically needs to become an observer of extremism now that we are no longer just some of us living in these weird online communities paying attention to things because as things become commonplace, people need to understand extremism and how these dynamics work and how the movements work, he said.

As for the presence of PPCs in ordinary politics, Perry and Small said it is a good line to walk between exposing and identifying extremist views and providing a great platform for them to gain more followers.

I think people feel very different. I think there are a lot of people who will say you just have to ignore these people and never give them any platform, Small said. But I am of the belief that not being aware in some ways is like throwing a match in a forest and then just not worrying about it.