The day before the Germans vote, Merkel is where she did not want to be: In the trunk





STRALSUND, Germany Just days before the Germans voted for a new Parliament and with it a new government and leader, Chancellor Angela Merkel was campaigning this week for further evidence that her Conservatives are in a dangerous position. Merkel, of course, is no longer a candidate. She is leaving and had hoped to stay away from the race. But instead she spent Tuesday in her constituency running for the candidate in her bid for Christian Democratic Union, Armin Laschet. She even joked about her shoe size being smaller than average, hoping to convince voters that those shoes were best stuffed by Mr Laschet.

For weeks, polls have shown an advantage for the Social Democratic Party, traditional rivals of the conservative Christian Democrats, but also their ruling partners. But in the last week before Sunday’s vote, the Conservatives have narrowed the gap to nearly three percentage points.

The Christian Democrats are Germany’s largest political party and have been the country’s dominant political force for decades. Despite their current situation in second place, they have a reputation as imminent, which is giving Mr. Laschet hope after an overwhelming campaign. The Green Party, the unexpectedly early leaders in the race, are in third place at the moment. The Social Democrats are leading one of their strongest election campaigns in years, marked by clear messages on progressive issues from raising the minimum wage to creating more affordable housing. And their candidate, Olaf Scholz, has sold himself as the most suitable for Mrs. Merkels shoes.

Social Democracy is back, said Andrea Rmmele, dean of the Hertie School of Government in Berlin. For years, the Social Democrats were the forgotten little partner in government, and Ms. Merkel often managed to gain praise for the ideas they actually put forward, such as introducing a national minimum wage and allowing same-sex marriage. In this election, the SPD has managed to talk about their achievements during the government and get credit for it, said Ms. Rmmele.

The lack of a strong narrative has been one of the biggest problems bothering Mr. His campaign has been marred by mistakes that have led critics to question his professionalism and ability to lead. This week, he was criticized again. On Tuesday, he released a new video of the campaign in which he is seen trying to deal calmly with a well-known anti-vaccine protester. But if he hoped the ad would show his diplomatic skills, it brought criticism for poor taste because it was published a few days after a coronavirus denier shot and killed a 20-year-old gas station employee who refused the husband’s service. because he did not wear a mask. Speaking to several hundred people who had gathered late Tuesday on the damp cobblestones of the Old Market Square in this city on the Baltic Sea coast, which Ms Merkel has represented since 1990, Mr Laschet honored the victim, then selected several dozen vaccine demonstrators who had appeared to protest the government with shouts and whistles. We do not want this violence, he said. But neither his sentence nor his promise to increase security aroused much applause. He also failed to extinguish the noise beyond the barriers.

The rally was intended to increase support for Mr Laschet, but for citizens and tourists alike, it turned out to be an opportunity to capture a recent appearance of the woman, whose major role in their country and in Europe has influenced in their lives since November 2005. Christine Brown, a member of the Christian Democrats in Stralsund, said Mr Laschet would get her vote, but he was not the reason she was standing in the rain driving on a cold September night.

I came to honor Ms. Merkel, our chancellor and representative, she said, adding that during her 30 years representing the area, Ms. Merkel would visit regularly, attend meetings and engage with the community. She remained accessible and down to earth. Vilana Cassing and Tim Taugnitz, both students in their early 20s, were vacationing in Stralsund and saw posters advertising the event and Ms. Merkel’s participation. They decided to participate more out of curiosity to see the woman who had shaped their lives than out of political interest. They describe their political leanings as left-Green, saying they would vote Sunday but not for Mr Laschet. “I think it’s good if the Christian Democrats go into opposition,” Taugnitz said. This can happen. On Sunday, voters will go to the polls, though many may have already done so, with the pandemic that resulted in an extremely high number of ballot requests by mail, a form of voting that has been in Germany since 1957 and organized by provide. is safe. If the Social Democrats emerge as the strongest party, they will have to find at least one partner to form a government. While this means that roles may be reversed, with the Christian Democrats as minor partners under Mr Scholz, it is likely to be a center-left alliance led by the Social Democrats alongside the friendly Greens and Free Democrats. business.

Mr Laschet has warned against the threat posed by such an alliance, seeking to describe the other parties as a threat to the prosperity the Germans have enjoyed under Mrs Merkel.

It is completely wrong what the SPD and the left and the Greens are planning, Laschet told the crowd on Tuesday, referring to promises to raise taxes on the country’s biggest winners. They need to invest and create jobs. Mrs Merkel instead sought to commend Mr Laschet and Mr Georg Gnther, who hope to win the seat in Parliament he is vacating after 30 years, for their achievements. She expressed confidence that the two men would continue on the path she had set and called on her supporters to support them. “Several times today I reported the size of the shoes,” Ms Merkel told the crowd in Stralsund. Shaking her head for Mr. Gnther and smiling, she said he could manage to fill her shoes with European size 38, or US 7 and a half. Then she turned to Mr. Laschet and added, he is the one who can do it, in the chancellery. Hearing from the side, Thilo Haberstroh, a native of the southwestern town of Karlsruhe, who was in Stralsund for business and just happened to be at the rally by chance, said he was not convinced that anyone in the race had what it took to be the next chancellor of Germany. That was interesting, but none of them really impressed me, he said. I still do not know who I will get my vote on Sunday.

