Calgary City Council Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Passport Bylaw – Calgary
Calgary businesses and facilities that were previously considering whether or not to be included in the provincial restriction exemption program will not have to make that decision under the new COVID-19 vaccine passport acts approved by the city council. Wednesday. Councilors voted 13-1 in favor of the bylaw with the 11th District Council. Jeromy Farkas’s only opponent.
And under the new municipal bylaws, city peace officers have enforcement authority that was not previously given to them under a public health order issued by the province.
The bylaw enters into force on Thursday.
City officials and councilors said they heard from businesses across the city who received feedback when they announced they would be attending the REP. Several industry representatives spoke at a previous meeting of the business advisory committee.
They are calling us saying: My staff is spitting, my staff is threatened, my staff is hit, my staff is tired and I need them to come to work because I have a business to run and a family to feed, Neighborhood 6 Tip. Tha Jeff Davison. And the people around us who also work in these businesses have the same thing.
City officials spent the weekend drafting the bylaw to reflect the provincial order in its scope, but added the requirement that signage be placed in businesses and be repealed when the province cancels its vaccination test program.
Like the provincial program, the city bylaws apply to non-core businesses such as restaurants, cinemas, museums and adult entertainment. But it does not apply to health and welfare services, retail and shopping malls, libraries, schools or places of worship.
The city recruitment centers will also fall under the new act.
There are some provinces that have implemented a similar restriction and there are some that have not implemented it, Matt Zabloski told the council. What we have heard in the City of Calgary, however, is that many recruitment facilities across the city have already decided to enforce the mandatory vaccination requirement for those ages 12 to 17, and that this would be very consistent with much of the existing practice within the city so far.
Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he has heard from many football and hockey clubs that they are asking for their new players to be vaccinated.
I am actually very happy that I am removing this discretion and I am saying look, this applies to all other activities except school curriculum activities in learning centers for children from 12 to 17 years old, said the mayor.
Ward 9 Council. Gian-Carlo Carra said he had heard from concerned parents before Wednesday’s meeting about the vaccination request
What I have told every parent who has texted or emailed me is: Vaccinate your child, Carra said.
If this is what will make them vaccinate their children, this is the point. “
Violation of new bylaws could result in fines similar to those in the city bylaws: $ 500 for failing to provide evidence of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test, or a medical exclusion letter. Failure to check them may also result in a $ 500 fine. Failure to display the signs described in the city may result in a $ 200 fine.
Nenshi said he received a message from a business owner in the city, regarding the passage of vaccine passport bylaws.
So they shout at me, said the mayor. A big Calgary entrepreneur yells at me who is trying to run his own small business that has been closed for a long time during the COVID crisis. All letters: Thank you very much for making the bylaw today – very exclamation point. It was so awful last week. That you and the good counselors just made our lives 1,000,000 percent easier. Really from the bottom of my heart, thank you.
The council also approved a grant to help businesses comply with the requirements of the REP / bylaws.
The bylaw will not apply to the city council or polling stations in the upcoming municipal elections.
Consequences of the wolf
Nenshi did not say a word when asked about Farka’s vote against the bylaw in light of what city councilors tried to do in October.
His performance over the last two meetings, in my mind, has not focused on saving people’s lives, Nenshi said during an all-city COVID-19 update. Hassht swayed wildly between trying to support UCP, choosing science for some things and not other, for dangerous conversations and provocative language taken directly from the anti-vaxxers game book.
Nenshi noted that he has been in the mayoral seat for all four local emergencies in Calgary history that were declared during the 2013 floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.
I would expect anyone who aspires to lead to lead, especially in an emergency.
During the meeting, Farkas described the bylaw as additional, contradictory and redundant.
City attorney Shawn Swinn said the bylaw does not copy the county program.
No, there will be no city passport, Swinn said. The vaccination test provided by the bylaw is the one that would be provided by the province itself.
Other councilors – and mayoral candidates – took to social media to spread their views on Farka’s vote.
Advisor. Jeromy Farkas was the only #yyccc member to vote against tightening the vaccination passport process in Calgary, Ward 3 Coun. Jyoti Gondek wrote.
My child faces significant delays in health care because people like Farkas manipulate the facts and refuse to accept the consequences of a lack of leadership, Davison wrote. He does not care for my family, and you can guarantee that he does not care for yours.
The mayor said he does not oppose conflicting views on the council.
You are welcome to vote against (the bylaw), but you have an excuse for it beyond trying to save your political skin or your ideology, he said.
Being mayor is much more than that.
