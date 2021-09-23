Florida international visitors may be back soon

ORLANDO, Florida. Central Florida may soon see the return of international visitors who have not been able to travel to the region due to COVID-19 restrictions.

International travel, which is a big part of the tourism economy, has been suspended due to the pandemic.

In 2019, before the pandemic, Florida welcomed about 10.8 million visitors from other countries, according to the marketing agency Visit FloridaBy 2020, that number dropped 74% to about 2.8 million visitors.

New instructions from the Biden administration will pave the way for those numbers to be returned.

On Monday, federal officials announced that international visitors would be allowed to enter the country provided they showed evidence of vaccination, as well as a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of boarding a flight to the United States.

The new policy will take effect in early November, allowing visitors from the UK and other major tourist markets to return to the Orlando area.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings sees the trip update as welcome news.

We were very excited, Demings said Monday during a coronavirus update. With potential expansion in international markets, this will help our economy well, I think in recovery.

Universal Orlando also showed its enthusiasm with a tweet welcoming international visitors againwith

For our fans across the Globe, WERE CALLED to welcome you again, read the caption on the tweet, which also included a graphic that said We were excited to see you!

But how quickly international visitors return to Central Florida can depend on a number of factors, including ongoing concerns about the virus. With the Delta variant still high in Florida, some tourists may choose to wait.

One of the biggest reasons people from outside visit Central Florida are theme parks, which reopened last summer after being closed for several months in response to the pandemic. Most parks in the area have eased the COVID-19 measures that were put in place during the reopening, but some parks still have them in place. Disney World is requiring visitors to wear face masks while in all indoor locations, including restaurants, indoor attractions and indoor transportation.

Businesses ready to welcome tourists

Businesses that depend on international travel are optimistic after the announcement that vaccinated international travelers may return in November.

Daniel Waldron spent part of Wednesday putting the final touches on some short-term rental properties he hopes to lease again to international travelers.

We are very excited that the Biden Administration announced a easing of travel restrictions starting in November, he said.

He says when he heard the news Monday, he could not contain his excitement.

Oh god, as if I was texting all the other Vista Cay managers here, we were so excited! Tha Waldron.

There’s a big reason Waldron and others are so excited for international travelers to return to Orlando.

Forty percent of our business is international, many of them European and many South American, Waldron said.

This is a big part of Daniel’s business and his entire team has been lost for over 18 months.

Daniel says they are already seeing international clients responding to the upcoming change.

Seeing a huge increase in international travelers booking bookings for 2022 now that the news has been announced, he said.

This gives Waldron and his team hope for a bright future ahead.

It’s a big part of our business, and without it we can not get back to normal, he said.