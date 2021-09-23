Changing the world is not so simple >> Scuttlebutt sailing news





by Craig Leweck, Scuttlebutt Cruise News

At the risk of looking insensitive, I struggle with transgender women and sports. The gender-based competition exists to ensure equal competition for men and women, which for Sailing started at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. It allowed women to have their own stage, to have their own aspirations. The International Olympic Committee has since pushed the initiative, turning open or gender-based or mixed events. The shocking effect now is that the IOC can calculate the gender balance and proudly show how Paris 2024 will be the first medal-winning games and equal participation for each gender. It has been a goal for the IOC to stimulate women’s participation and involvement in sports by creating more opportunities to participate in the Olympic Games. Moreover, as stated in the IOC doctrine of the 2020 Olympic Agenda, they echo Nelson Mandela’s words that “sport has the power to change the world”. But changing the world for women is not as simple among the issue of transgender athletes as detailed in this report from The Guardian: The new transgender guidelines of the International Olympic Committee for sports have been delayed again due to highly conflicting opinions and are now unlikely to be published until the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, three years later than originally planned. The news was revealed by IOC scientific and medical director Dr Richard Budgett, who said future advice to international sports federations would prioritize inclusion and harm avoidance. As things stand, the IOC suggests that trans women should be allowed to compete in the women’s category if they reduce their testosterone by 12 months even though individual sports federations are allowed to come up with their own rules. However, speaking at a Council of Europe conference on protecting and promoting the human rights of transgender and transgender athletes in sporting events, Budgett said the IOCs’ approach would change. There will be extensive top-level guidance more like a framework, he said. It is the international federations that will set the specific rules for their sports and events. The particular changes from 2015 are the emphasis on the priority of inclusion and on avoiding harm, but always keeping in mind the importance of fair and meaningful competition. We still have to agree on the framework. Its challenging. But it will be published within a few months at the latest shortly after the Beijing Winter Olympics. We were very aware that sex, of course, is not binary. It’s a continuation of it. The sectors overlap. And so the solutions will essentially not be binary. – Full report Staying close to how Sailing will choose its specific rules, and even more so, how they intend to administer them at all levels.

