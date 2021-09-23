International
UEFA urges FIFA to stop postponing two-year World Cup plan | Football News
The governing body of European football expresses numerous concerns about a plan to hold the World Cup every two years.
The governing body of European football, UEFA, has asked FIFA to stop postponing its plan for a two-year World Cup and instead engage in genuine consultations regarding the reform of the international match calendar.
FIFA, the governing body of world football, is conducting a feasibility study for holding the tournament on a two-year basis, a change from the current four-year cycle, but has not hidden its desire to move to such a format.
Arsene Wenger, the former Arsenal manager who is now the head of FIFA at Global Football Development, said this month that he was 100 per cent convinced of the move.
UEFA is disappointed with the adopted methodology, which has so far led to the communication and open promotion of radical reform projects, before being given the chance, together with other actors, to attend any meeting consultative, UEFA said in a statement Wednesday.
He added that there were numerous concerns about the effects of such a change, including the diminishing value of World Cups, the risks of overcrowded players and women’s football suffering from annual men’s tournaments.
These are just some of the serious concerns that the FIFA proposal provokes at first glance, and they cannot be disseminated simply with unsubstantiated promotional slogans over the supposed benefits of a thicker calendar for the final tournaments, the statement added.
UEFA said it had requested, on 14 September, a meeting with FIFA and 55 European member associations, but has not yet received a response.
Players are not robots, I do not think it is a very good idea.#ENG head coach Sarina Wiegman is adamant a #WorldCup should not be held every two years despite FIFA plans.
E #Luaneshat the boss demands more protection for the players. pic.twitter.com/iKlxAMI79e
Anton Toloui (@SkyAnton) September 20, 2021
Alexander Ceferin, UEFA president, warned this month of a possible European boycott of the World Cup if FIFA plans move forward.
We can decide not to play in it, Ceferin told The Times.
As far as I know, South Americans are on the same page. Good luck with a World Cup like that. I think it will never happen as it is so much against the basic principles of football.
A terrible idea
Traditionalist @AVFCOfficial CEO Christian Purslow criticizes plans for @FIFAWorldCup every two years
The 2022 Winter World Cup just as crazy#FIFA #AVFC #Liga Premier pic.twitter.com/JL0FunHfIm
Neil Barker (@Mockneyrebel) September 22, 2021
Last week, FIFA published an online poll claiming that most football fans support the idea of a more frequent World Cup and of those surveyed, most preferred a two-year race.
FIFA later revealed a more detailed summary of the results which showed that while most respondents favored a more frequent tournament, the largest amount of support among all age groups was to maintain the status quo for the development of the event every four years.
The only continental confederation whose fans did not settle every four years as the most popular answer was in Africa where there was a 35 percent draw over a time gap of four years and two years.
Numerous national support groups have opposed the proposal around the world, while the global FIFPro player union has denounced the lack of a real dialogue on the subject, noting the natural physiological limits of footballers.
Without the agreement of the players, who put all the competitions on the field into practice, no such reform will have the legitimacy required, said Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, FIFPro general secretary.
