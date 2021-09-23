Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney to Face Leadership Review in Spring: UCP President

While he did not face a no-confidence vote at a meeting with his Conservative Party group on Wednesday, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney will now face a leadership review in the spring, party electoral associations later told the same days.

As his government tries to keep the health care system from collapsing due to the huge increase in COVID-19 cases amid the fourth wave of the pandemic, Kenney has come under criticism from members of his party, including several UCP PPUs, for the decisions he has taken to deal with the public health crisis.

READ MM MORE: Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney faces UCP group on COVID-19 crisis

Some have criticized what he did too little and too late to tackle the summer onslaught of coronavirus hospital hospitalizations in the province, while others say he has violated individual human rights with his public health measures, such as the program warning of vaccine passports.

The story goes down the ad

Late last night, Global News received a letter sent to UCP area associations by party president Ryan Becker. Many associations had called for an early review of the party and a vote for Kenney’s leadership, according to Joel Mullan, UCP’s vice president of politics.

“I am writing to share with you our intention to plan the 2022 annual general meeting, and vote on the accompanying leadership review, next spring,” Becker’s letter said. “I have spoken to the Prime Minister, who specifically asked us to make this change so that we can deal with any leadership issues long before the next election.

“We are all aware that the recent decisions of the government to respond to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused outrage and frustration among some party members and there is a growing desire to hold a leadership review.

“We have determined the best way for members to be heard at this time, and for our party to uphold our member-led tradition, for the 2022 Assembly Meetings Review and leadership to take place in the spring.”

Until this plan was announced, the next review of the Kenney leadership was not expected to take place until the end of 2022.

Dave Prisco, UCP’s communications director, told Global News that the party “is working to confirm a date and place to make it a reality”.

Global News has approached the prime minister’s office for comment on the spring leadership review and will update this story as soon as we receive a response.

The story goes down the ad

When asked on Tuesday about his leadership being questioned by UCP members, Kenney told reporters that he was focused on the COVID-19 crisis and not on politics.

The fourth wave of the pandemic has hit Alberta more than any other part of Canada. Amid the growing strain on the province’s health care system, Kenney has apologized for trying to switch from a pandemic approach to an endemic approach to COVID-19. However, he also said he did not regret lifting almost all restrictions on public health on July 1st.

READ MM MORE: Alberta seeks help from federations after 29 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in 24 hours on Tuesday

Check out below: Some recent Global News videos about Jason Kenney.

















1:34

Prime Minister Jason Kenney changes cabinet as calls for his resignation become louder





Previous video



The next video





This week, the Kenney government confirmed it has turned to the federal government for help if needed to transfer patients out of the province if hospitals can no longer accept new people and bring in critical care personnel if needed.

The story goes down the ad

“We are trampling the water as furiously as possible with this huge tsunami that is trying to drown us,” Dr. said this week. Paul Parks, president of emergency medicine with the Alberta Medical Association and an emergency physician at Medicine Hat, Alta. with

“I really do not think we need fans or we need space or rooms, beds or materials. We need human beings for sure, for sure. And it has been clear to us that for the month of last or longer as the numbers grow. ”

READ MM MORE: Alberta healthcare workers desperate for help with COVID-19: ‘We are trampling on water as furiously as we can’

There are now 1,040 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, the highest number of hospitalizations the province has seen since the pandemic began in March 2020.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health said it had identified 1,336 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, along with an additional 20 deaths from the disease.

On Tuesday, Kenney announced that Tyler Shandro had resigned as health minister and replaced him with former Labor and Immigration Minister Jason Copping, arguing that the health portfolio needed a new look. Shandro has been appointed to the post of former Copping Cabinet.

READ MM MORE: Tyler Shandro loses health portfolio as Prime Minister Jason Kenney mixes cabinet

Kenney has tried to tackle the growing crisis with a renewed effort to vaccinate more Albertans. Those numbers have improved since last Wednesday, when the Prime Minister announced that his government was bringing a vaccine passport for non-core businesses.

The story goes down the ad

–With files from Global News ‘Tom Vernon and The Canadian Press’ Alanna Smith