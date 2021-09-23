WFP warns of cutting food rations for millions in YemenExBulletin



change the title Hani Mohammed / AP

UNITED (AP) The head of the UN food agency warns that 16 million people in Yemen are “marching towards hunger” and says food rations for millions in the war-torn nation will be cut in October if they fail to do so. new funds.

David Beasley said Wednesday at a summit on Yemen’s humanitarian crisis that the United States, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other donors rose when the World Food Program was running out of money earlier this year. and “because of this we avoided famine and catastrophe.”

WFP is running out of money again and without new funding the reductions will be made in rations for 3.2 million people in October and for 5 million by December, he said.

At a promising virtual conference hosted by Sweden and Switzerland on March 1, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for $ 3.85 billion for Yemen this year. But donors pledged less than half the $ 1.7 billion the UN chief called “disappointing.” In the last six months, the total has grown to just over half the amount required.

The summit on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s annual meeting raised about $ 600m, according to the European Union, which co-hosted the session with Sweden and Switzerland. That still leaves at least $ 1 billion unfunded.

In key promises, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced an additional $ 290 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen, and the European Union said it was allocating an additional $ 139 million in humanitarian and development assistance.

Yemen Oxfam’s charity director Muhsin Siddiquey congratulated the donors on their promises and expressed hope that the funds would soon be made available to aid organizations.

“Yet once again some international donors have put their hands in their pockets as the rest of the world watches as Yemen descends further into hunger, poverty and an even bleaker future,” he said.

Yemen has been rocked by civil war since 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital Sanaa and much of the northern part of the country, forcing the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to flee south, then to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition went to war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try to bring Hadi back to power and threw his support after his internationally backed government. Despite a relentless air campaign and ground fighting, the war has largely deteriorated into a stalemate and caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The US has since suspended its direct involvement in the conflict.

“We need this war to end, number one,” WFP’s Beasley said, “and if donors are getting tired, end the war well.”

He called on world leaders to put pressure on all sides to end the suffering of the Yemeni people, who are seeing their currency, rial, devalued and food prices.

“They have no coping capacity,” Beasley said. “They no longer have the money to buy anything. It ‘s a heartbreak. It really is.”

Henrietta Fore, head of the UN agency for children UNICEF, said that 11.3 million Yemeni children need humanitarian assistance to survive, “2.3 million children under the age of five are severely malnourished and almost 400,000 of them suffer from malnutrition. severely acute are in imminent danger of death ”.

“In Yemen, a child dies every 10 minutes from preventable causes, including malnutrition and vaccine-preventable diseases,” she said.

Janez Lenarcic, the EU commissioner for crisis management, called on the warring parties to provide unrestricted humanitarian access and allow food and fuel to the country, saying humanitarian needs “are unprecedented and growing”.

The US Secretary of State called on donors to fulfill their promises as soon as possible and called on other countries to “help fill in the critical funding gaps”.

Blinken said the United States remains committed to UN-led efforts to end the war and called on all parties to seize the opportunity to achieve peace in Yemen.