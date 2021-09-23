The former Australian School Principal will be tried on sexual abuse charges





MELBOURNE, Australia An Australian court ruled on Thursday that a former principal of an ultra-Orthodox girls’ school should be tried on charges of sexually assaulting students in her care. The decision came months after she was extradited from Israel after a long deportation battle that strained ties between the two countries. Australian police initially charged former director Malka Leifer in 2012 with 74 counts of sexual offense, but a prosecution lawyer asked the court to drop four charges because the alleged crimes took place in Israel. The magistrate, Johanna Metcalf, determined that there was sufficient evidence to support a conviction for the remainder of the offenses for which the accused is charged. Ms Leifer, 55, pleaded not guilty to 70 counts in connection with what the prosecution said took place between 2004 and 2008. The trial date was not set immediately, but the hearing was set for October 21. Ms. Leifer made no request for parole and remained in jail.

The Melbourne court handed down its verdict after nearly two weeks of testimony by 10 witnesses. They appeared via video link due to a coronavirus outbreak in the city. At the center of the case were the three sisters Dassi Erlich, Elly Sapper and Nicole Meyer who accused Ms. Leifer for sexually abusing them while she was the principal of the Adass Israel school in Melbourne. Although they have made their identities public, the sisters testified in a closed court. Former school staff members and a police officer involved in the investigation also testified. The three sisters could not be contacted immediately for comment. Ms Leifer, who appeared via video link from the Dame Phyllis Frost Center, a women prison with maximum security in a Melbourne suburb of Deer Park, remained largely silent during the proceedings and sat back from the camera with her hand covering Me’s face At the end of the session, when asked how she prayed, she raised her head and said: Not innocent.

Nick Kaufman, Ms Leifers’s lawyer, said in an email that the level of evidence required to decide whether a case should go to trial was extremely low. It would be openly unfair to draw even the smallest conclusion about Ms. Leifers’s guilt from today’s decision, he added. Ms. Leifer will now finally have the right to a trial before a properly instructed jury, where the applicants’ credibility will be fully tested. Ms. Leifer, an Israeli citizen, moved to Australia in 2001 and later became the director of Adass Israel. After details of the alleged attacks surfaced, she fled to Israel in 2008. Australia requested her extradition in 2014 following a public campaign by the three sisters. The process was delayed when Ms. Leifer was initially found to be mentally unfit to be extradited, and slow case-by-case cases drew criticism from Australian lawmakers over the Israeli system. The case even involved an ultra-Orthodox minister of the Israeli government from the same sect as Ms. Leifer, Yaakov Litzman, who was a member of the cabinet of then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli police charged Mr. Litzman that he had pressured psychiatrists to report that Ms. Leifer was not well enough to be judged. But after a seven-year legal battle, an Israeli court ruled in May 2020 that she had falsified mental illness for years and was fit to face extradition proceedings. She was deported to Australia in January this year. Israeli media later reported that the country’s attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, had announced that he would sue Mr. Litzman for obstruction of justice and breach of trust in relation to Ms. Leifers case.

