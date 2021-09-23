Gas firms may face unexpected tax as energy crisis hits households | Energy industry

Another 800,000 households fell victim to the energy crisis on Wednesday with the fall of two other suppliers after ministers admitted they were considering a surprise tax for companies benefiting from record gas prices.

The failure of Avro Energy and Green means seven energy companies have collapsed in just over six weeks, with a total of more than 1.5 million households now turning to a new supplier and forced to pay hundreds of pounds more for gas Theirs. and electricity per year.

With rising gas prices threatening the viability of all major firms, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned that the government needed to prepare for high long-term prices and would consider all options to tackle the crisis.

Boris Johnson, speaking before his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, said the crisis was the growing pain of the global economy coming to life.

Pressure is mounting on ministers to find ways to provide financial support to households, which are expected to be hit by a 139 increase in bills next month, some of the most expensive energy bills recorded.

Combined with 20 universal credit cuts and rising inflation, Labor and some Conservative MPs have warned of a potentially catastrophic cost of the living crisis.

On Wednesday, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation estimated that a typical low-income family would be 1,750 worse by next April.

The energy market turmoil has also raised concerns for the UK struggling with consumer supply chains and heavy industries like steel, reviving fears of empty supermarket shelves before Christmas and a return to a three-day week for factories.

Government options include withdrawing money from gas companies, major power producers and traders to help protect the millions of households whose energy suppliers are likely to fail this winter.

Gillian Cooper, head of energy at Citizens Advice, said the recent failures would add to people’s concerns in what is already an extremely troubling time.

Falling suppliers and strong energy prices, combined with universal credit cuts, are creating huge amounts of uncertainty for millions of people, she said.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, added that the recent rise in the gas market price was something we do not think we have seen before, at this rate.

We expect a large number of customers to be affected. We have already seen hundreds of thousands of clients affected. It could go much higher, he said.

Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, added that the crisis had exposed the vulnerability of the country’s retail energy sector, meaning that even well-run companies would fail.

Kwarteng told lawmakers Wednesday that the government was considering the Spanish governments’ plan for a surprise tax of 3 billion (2.58 billion) on energy producers and traders who will benefit from the energy crisis as homes and energy suppliers struggle.

We were looking at all the options. I think what they are doing in Spain is acknowledging that it is a whole system. Were in discussion with [energy regulator] Ofgem officials, seeing all the options, Kwarteng told the selected business committee.

Avro Energy, based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, became the largest supplier to collapse after leaving 580,000 households trapped, while Newcastle-based Green left behind more than 250,000 customers.

Green collapsed just days after acknowledging it would struggle to survive the winter if the government refused to provide any support to smaller energy suppliers.

Green chief executive Peter McGirr told the Guardian there would be a tsunami of more [collapses] will come because small suppliers do not have pockets deep enough to withstand rising costs without passing them on to their customers.

The government is considering paying major energy suppliers to cover the cost of getting customers blocked, but has said it is unwilling to pay to support failed power companies.

What I do not want to do is give taxpayers money to companies that have entered the market only to exit the market after one year. I do not think he is responsible, said Kwarteng.

In total almost 2 million households have lost their supplier this year, and this number is expected to increase in the coming months. The number of suppliers in the market is projected by the domestic industry to shrink from 70 at the beginning of the year to around 10 by the end of winter.

Rising energy market prices have already brought about the shutdown of steel and waste factories and threatened to disrupt the carbon dioxide supply chain, which is critical for the UK food, beverage and meat industries.

After days of increasingly depressing warnings from retailers, slaughterhouse owners, breweries and carbonated beverages, ministers were forced to subsidize an American chemical giant to restart its fertilizer plant in Teesside to ensure vital supplies of carbon dioxide start to flow again.

That bailout will cost taxpayers millions of pounds, admitted environmental secretary George Eustice, and is likely to raise prices for buyers. However, that agreement lasts only three weeks and the ministers have not been able to set a general price on the cost of supporting the factory.

Regarding the deal, Johnson, who declined to say whether government support could continue after the three-week period, said: “It’s a pandemic once in a century and we have had to face it in all sorts of extraordinary ways. This is just another part of it.

CF fertilizers supply CO for food 2 as a by-product of the production of fertilizer, with vital gas for food and packaging firms. Eustice said: The reason why it is justified for the government is if we do not, there would be a risk to the food supply chain. It is not a risk that the government is willing to take.

Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the British Poultry Council, said the deal was a major relief for the industry as it was just days before the end of the CCO 2 , which is used in slaughtering birds, but added the higher cost of gas production ultimately to food prices.

Kwarteng said: “I’m sure we can get other sources of CO2 2 in that period, there was an immediate crisis and the agreement we reached solved the immediate problem.

Rising energy prices and CO 2 shortages have increased pressure on supply chains that are already creaking under staff shortages, leaving retailers seeking urgent action from ministers to help them close gaps in their workforce.

The shortage of HGV executives, which is estimated to be around 100,000, has left gaps on the shelves and forced vendors to offer generous wage deals to attract carriers.

However, petitions from the food and beverage industry for a short-term visa scheme to recruit overseas workers, including HGV drivers, to ease disruption in the food supply chain, was opposed by Kwarteng, who told them to hire and retrain British workers instead Me

The UK’s largest supermarket warned that the sector could be hit by panic buying on Christmas Eve if urgent action is not taken to rectify the shortage of HGV executives.

Tesco distribution director Andrew Woolfenden told ITV: Our concern is that empty shelf pictures will deteriorate tenfold by Christmas and then panic.