An arrestee, charged with “cutting down a tree” in Burnaby against the Trans Mountain pipeline

Police arrested and accused a person in a constant demonstration of “reduction of trees” in Burnaby on Wednesday, with the aim of stopping the construction of the transmission of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The man “safely left” around 10:40 a.m. from officers with high-angle rescue training, an RCMP statement said in the afternoon.

He was charged with contempt of court and released.

Demonstrators have been holding trees in the area for about two weeks in an effort to stop the logging associated with the construction of the oil and field expansion project.

They are on private property owned by BNSF Railways in an area that violates a court order against blocking access to Trans Mountain jobs, police said.

The RCMPs were “too fast” during the “extraction” process Wednesday morning, said Bill Winder, who was taken from his hanging bed in the path of the pipeline workers.

Trees are falling in Burnaby to make way for the TMX pipeline They are now just cutting a few feet from the trees Look @ PPSTMX1 for details on how to rely#NdalTMX #CDNPoli pic.twitter.com/vCV5BfgDUv – Harrison Johnston (@HarrisonRJ_) September 22, 2021

“They all cared about my safety and they really cared about me,” he told Global News.

“I really can not complain about the RCMP, they are doing their job. I would like politicians in particular to understand what was happening, to understand the ‘red code’ from the UN.”

Last month, the Secretary-General of the United Nations is called the last report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change working group, “a red code for humanity”.

Opponents of the pipeline expansion say it would do irreversible damage to the environment, push Canada’s emissions targets out of reach, and violate the sovereignty of the First Nations that have taken a stand against it.

“If we reach a turning point, no one can stop it,” Winder said. “We are not saying, ‘Stop Trans Mountain,’ we are saying, ‘Stop expanding Trans Mountain.'”

















The expansion triples the capacity of an existing pipeline transporting 300,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta to terminals and refineries on the West Bank.

Last week, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the 980-kilometer extension could be operational by 2060, depending on international demand.

Proponents of enlargement say it brings much-needed jobs to BC and Alberta, in addition to billions of dollars in benefits to governments and communities.