‘Stop providing lip service’ and make National Truth and Reconciliation Day a provincial holiday: Sask. NDP MFA

Residential school and MLA opposition survivor Betty Nippi-Albright is calling on the Saskatchewan government to recognize September 30, now known as National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as a provincial holiday.

Not everyone in the province will receive a paid holiday next week for the newly created holiday.

Federal employees will be paid on day off, as will Saskatoon and Regina City employees. Employees at some organizations, such as the University of Saskatchewan, will also receive paid leave.

However, provincial employees in Saskatchewan who are not federally regulated will not receive a paid day off.

Nippi-Albright, NDP and NDP for the Saskatoon Center, wants the provincial government to ensure that day is a day for all.

“I hope the province talks about reconciliation and stops talking about reconciliation, and actually makes this day a provincial holiday,” she said.

Earlier this year, the federal government formally established the statutory holiday for September 30, known in the past as Orange Shirt Day to honor missing children and residential school survivors.

The national holiday was first proposed years ago, but the passage of the holiday creation bill was quickly tracked after the discovery of more than 200 unmarked graves at the residential school site in Kamloops, BC

After that, the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan announced that it had found what are believed to be more than 700 unmarked graves in a cemetery near the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

Nippi-Albright which is the Opposition critique of the relations between the First Nations and Mtis, the truth and the reconciliation says that the Canadians woke up from the discovery of the graves. If they do not have a chance to learn and reflect on September 30, they will lose, she said.

“They will not listen, they will not learn more about what actually happened to us, how many of our babies did not come home to this province.”

Nippi-Albright says it is not surprising that the day is no longer a provincial holiday because systemic racism still persists within the province.

There are many residential school survivors still alive in Saskatchewan and many of them were caused after the discovery of unmarked graves, she said.

“We have cried a lot. We will continue to cry because there is so much more that society does not know, that Saskatchewan does not know about.”

She said people should be held accountable by the Saskatchewan Party government.

In an email statement, the provincial government said it understands that the federal government created the legal recess in response to Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission call for action 80. The report highlighted 94 calls for action and calls for all levels of government to work together to advance reconciliation.

The government said it accepts calls for action against the province and that while the creation of the legal holiday in Saskatchewan was not included in them, it will continue to act on the other tasks in the commission report.

The statement also said that flags will be lowered to half-mast on September 30 in all provincial government buildings and institutions. The government said Saskatchewan offers 10 legal vacations, mostly between provinces.

The province announced earlier this year that it will build a permanent monument to honor residential school survivors at the Government House in Regina, but Nippi-Albright says monuments alone are not enough.

Reconciliation should include repairing the damage done to indigenous people, she said.

A legislative change would be required to make the day a provincial holiday for all, and Nippi-Albrightsa said she is willing to work with the government to amend the Saskatchewan Employment Act to make it happen.