Tunisian president moves to cement one man rule





Saied has held almost total power since July 25 when he fired the prime minister, suspended parliament and took over executive power, citing a national emergency in an action his enemies called a coup.

His intervention undermined the democratic gains of the 2011 Tunisian revolution that ended autocratic rule and sparked the Arab Spring, despite Saied pledges to uphold the freedoms gained a decade ago.

Over the weeks, he has been under increasing pressure from Tunisian political players and Western donors to appoint a prime minister and explain how he intends to overcome the crisis.

The new measures announced Wednesday go beyond the steps he took in July, writing in the official gazette the rules that transform Tunisia’s political system to give the president almost unlimited power.

The rules published in the official gazette allow him to issue “legislative texts” by decree, appoint the cabinet and determine his political direction and basic decisions without interference. The elected parliament, which he suspended in July using a highly controversial reading of the constitution, will not only remain frozen, but its members will stop paying their salaries. They will still be deprived of immunity from prosecution. Saied did not place any restrictions on taking power, but said he would appoint a committee to help draft changes to the 2014 constitution and establish “a true democracy in which the people are truly sovereign.” The presidency said that in the meantime only the preamble of the existing constitution and any clause that does not conflict with the executive and legislative powers it has taken will remain in force. The leader of the moderate Islamic party Ennahda, the largest in the deeply fragmented parliament and a member of successive ruling coalitions, immediately dismissed Saied’s announcements. Rached Ghannouchi said the announcement meant the annulment of the constitution and that Ennahda, who had already declared Saied’s July 25 intervention a coup, would not accept it. A senior official in the Heart of Tunisia, the second largest party in parliament, accused Saied of carrying out a “premeditated coup”. “We call for a national uprising against the coup,” the official, Osama al-Khalifi, said on Twitter. This month a Saied adviser told Reuters that Saied was planning to suspend the constitution and offer a new version through a public referendum, sparking a backlash from powerful labor unions and political parties. Saied has denied having dictatorial aspirations, insists his moves are constitutional and has vowed to protect the rights of Tunisians. His widely popular intervention came after years of economic stagnation and political paralysis, aggravated by a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and a day of violent protests. However, over the weeks, a growing number of Tunisians have become concerned about the lack of clarity in Saied’s plans and the lack of a prime minister. Rights groups have also noted the arrest of several members of parliament and business leaders on a range of charges, including some old ones that were reactivated after the immunity was lifted. One of the detained members of parliament told Reuters on Wednesday that he had been released. After criticism over the reported widespread use of travel bans against people in the political and business elite, Saied said last week that only persons facing a court order or summons would be barred from leaving Tunisia. The first protest against Saied since his intervention took place on Saturday, and activists have called for a larger protest this weekend.

