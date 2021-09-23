If Labor wants to win, they must promise change that the Conservatives will not make Ellie Mae OHagan

orafter the government announced a tax increase to pay for social care last week, named political scientist Matthew Goodwin a new era in British politicsWith the already phenomenally popular Tories being stolen from the book of opposition games. That is what seems economically inclined and culturally right, he said.

And he was not alone. When Boris Johnson said the responsibility for paying for social care should fall on those with the widest shoulders, Mirrors political editor Pippa Crear, commented: Close your eyes and it may be a Labor prime minister speaking. The suspicion that will make many Conservative MPs feel uncomfortable. And workers in anxiety.

We have been here before. In more than a decade now of Tory rule, whenever the government announces it will intervene in the economy, the media can be trusted to report breathlessly that the Conservatives are parking their tanks on the Works lawn. The spectator asked if anyone noticed the Tory tanks crossing the Labors lawn when George Osborne defended the minimum wage in 2014. And in 2017 when Theresa May introduced a policy to cut energy bills, the Times headlined her story: May parks tanks in the Labor lawn.

The basic reason here is the idea that having a laissez-faire state is right-wing, and having an intrusive state is left-wing. So whenever the Conservative party intervenes in the economy, or spends money on public utilities, it should be doing something leftist and the Labor party should feel the heat.

Intrusive state = left reason strongly supported Tony Blairs strategy. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the winter of discontent, and a series of conservative victories, New Labor thought that by rejecting orthodoxy in order to [move] forward from the place that Thatcher left, as Peter Mandelson said, would signal to voters that he was ready to govern.

Philip Gould, a senior party figure, believed New Labor should reject its 1970s iteration, which oversaw public spending out of control, strikes and taxes. Thus, tax increases were out the window, and the Militant Tendency a Trotskyist subgroup of the party was banned.

Almost a quarter of a century after the overwhelming victory of New Labors, Keir Starmer is looking for the old book of Blairite games. Thereshte there in his bitter observation that the Conservatives can no longer claim to be low-tax parties after the increase in national security announced last week, and in the parties’ decision to ban the Marxist Socialist Appeal group. Do not intimidate the public by suggesting that you will spend too much, the Great Workers seem to be telling themselves and excommunicate the left so that they know you are serious.

But the Blairite book will not work against a conservative party that has apparently abandoned the policy rules of the 1990s in favor of money laundering. And to understand why, we need to rethink what conservatism means and what the goal of the Conservative party is.

In his 2011 book, Reactionary Mind, political theorist Corey Robin argues that conservatism is primarily an exercise in maintaining hierarchy, and especially resisting or reacting to attempts to redistribute wealth and power more widely from the left. Robin believes that conservatives are willing to use almost any strategy that advocates traditional holders of power in society, and that so-called conservative shibots like limited government and individual freedom are merely by-products of this ultimate goal.

This means that a conservative government will gladly ignore the principles it claims to hold in favor of its larger project as long as the actions it eventually takes do not limit elites, or empower ordinary people too much. Robin writes that the Conservative has favored freedom for higher orders and restraint for lower orders.

Indeed a few years ago his argument was brought to life by Guardian columnist Owen Jones when he wrote: When I was in university, a very old conservative figure said it succinctly in an off-record meeting: the conservative party, he explained, was a coalition of privileged interests. Its main purpose is to protect that privilege. And the way he wins the election is by giving enough just to other people.

When you think of conservatism this way, the activities of conservative parties over the last two years make more sense. The holiday scheme does not become an act of socialism, but of self-preservation. The same goes for the easy set up of universal credit, which is probably why it was removed in the first case.

You can even see Robins’s argument in the fact that the government has introduced the Coronavirus Act, which allows police to detain anyone they consider potentially infectious, even though Boris Johnson himself and Rishi Sunak ignored the request to be isolated (they more were later withdrawn as a result of public outrage).

The increase in national insurance will be spent on providing care, but will be disproportionately paid by low-income people. Instead of concluding that the Conservatives’ willingness to expand the state is evidence that they are moving to the left, we should ask how the power of the state is being exercised by the current government and in whose interest. A current left-wing government would not place the cost of social care on the backs of the country’s poorest people.

If the Labor Party wants to create an identity of its own, it must do the only thing the Conservatives are unable to do: create a program for the authentic redistribution of wealth and power, and present it to the public clearly and reliably. This was in fact what Keir Starmer promised to do when he ran for Labor party leader.

A current redistribution of wealth and power has the added advantage of being popular. I was part of the Labor committee gathered together to understand why Labor lost in 2019, and our research it was found that the Workers’ voting coalition was willing to set aside cultural differences to vote for an economic transformation program. As the party of unions and the traditional representative of the working class people in parliament, Labor has the institutional capacity to surpass the Conservatives here.

But to do so the Labor Party must accept that the Blairite game book is outdated. And she must realize that if her offer to the public is egalitarian rhetoric combined with fuss at the edges and keeping the institution happy, then she will actually find conservative tanks parked on her lawn. Because that is the approach the Conservatives have taken and they are already in government.