The Justice Center gives Ontario the final warning about vaccinated passports

TORONTO: The Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms has issued a legal warning letter to the Ontario Government on behalf of four clients requesting that the vaccine passport mandate be revoked immediately. The law requires 12-year-old Ontarians to provide evidence of two doses of Covid mRNA vaccination as of September 22, 2021, or to be denied access to a wide range of businesses and organizations, including field trips to city facilities. The Justice Center has notified the Province that it will take legal action if Ontario fails to stop its unconstitutional discrimination against those who have not yet chosen to receive the vaccines.

Since the vaccine passport was announced, the Justice Center has received hundreds of emails from Ontarians worried about losing their jobs, losing their ability to worship, and being denied access to restaurants, bars, gyms, sporting events, meeting and event spaces, and more, if they do not show evidence of their confidential medical vaccination statuswith

The Ontario Ministry of Health has stated that the government will recognize only two medical exceptions to vaccine passports: one for those who are allergic to a vaccine ingredient, with verification provided by an allergist, and another for those who have experienced myocardial infarction or pericarditis after the first dose of vaccine. There was no provision for exceptions based on religion and belief, both grounds protected under Charter AND Human Rights Act.

Covid mRNA vaccinations are new, with no long-term safety profile, and clinical trials will not be complete until 2023. As such, Covid shoots are . Canadians have the right to informed consent and the right to be fully informed about the side effects of the Covid vaccine, which has known side effects. Vaccine manufacturers have stated that there is no data on the effects of vaccines on fertility, or their safety for pregnant women or children. New data unequivocally confirm that the Delta variant spreads freely in the fully vaccinated population, and has new links to abortions in pregnant women and a demonstrated risk of heart inflammation in adolescent males.

In their face, vaccine passports are a violation of Canadian constitutionally protected rights to freedom of conscience, the right to liberty and security of person, and the right to be equal before the law. Based on these guarantees, every Canadian has the right to bodily autonomy and decide what medical procedure to accept or reject. The letter of claim alleges that mandatory vaccination for Covid constitutes a significant, unjustified and profound violation of the rights of Canadians that cannot be justified in a free and democratic society.

Section 7 i Charter guarantees the right to liberty and security of the person. Ontarians should not be coerced or pressured by the government to undergo a medical intervention on which they disagree. Informed consent and the right to bodily autonomy are two principles that our laws have long upheld. It will be a tragedy to see Ontarians, including children, forced to get the vaccine, or otherwise marginalized from society, says Jorge Pineda, Staff Lawyer at the Justice Center.

Individuals who have not been vaccinated for various reasons, including religious belief, belief and medical issues or concerns about serious side effects, will be effectively isolated and marginalized. Their participation in society will be limited to what is considered essential by the government.

The new mandate will have the effect of separating individuals and especially young children from ordinary society. Mandating a system that denies Canadians access to certain services that are arbitrarily defined as non-essential by the government creates a slippery slope and creates a dangerous descent into a medical dictatorship, notes Justice Center staff lawyer Henna Parmar. .

“If we do not end these measures, we will put unlimited power in the hands of the government to dictate what medical care we receive, what medicines we receive and what privileges will allow us what should be fundamental rights,” added Ms. Parmar. .