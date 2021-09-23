



Mr. Chairman, I came before the House on Monday to inform colleagues of the actions they were taking and appeared before the BEIS Elected Committee yesterday to discuss the issue in greater depth. The government has been clear that consumer protection is our main focus and shapes our entire approach to this issue. We will continue to protect consumers with the Energy Price Cap. The global gas situation Mr. Chairman has had an impact on several energy suppliers, and I have been in daily contact with Ofgem, and as set out yesterday, there are more than 50 suppliers in the domestic market and, unfortunately, we can see more suppliers coming out of the market in the coming weeks. But it is not uncommon for energy suppliers to leave the market for a variety of reasons – especially when global wholesale prices are rising. Ofgem and the government have clear, well-proven processes to ensure that all customers are supplied with energy. Our approach will be informed by the following principles: protecting customers, especially vulnerable ones, from price increases. And the solution to this crisis will be found by industry and the market as it is already happening, and the government, I repeat, will not save the failed energy companies. Finally, we would like to see a competitive energy market that can offer lower choices and prices. The energy price cap that continues to protect millions of consumers – will remain in place. And finally, Mr. consumers. Presidents come first, and this has always been the central part of our approach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/gas-prices-and-energy-suppliers

