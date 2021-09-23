The police vaccine mandate was taken seriously amid protests in Melbourne

We give this guidance with all our hearts, as our staff is so proud to be part of an organization that supports our most vulnerable citizens and are proud to be recognized as health workers, said Ms. Bartholomeusz. This means that people experiencing homelessness will no longer have access to vital services and support in Central City and at least 200 people a day will no longer be able to get vaccinated by the City of Melbourne. Several major hospitals in the inner city of Melbourne have begun giving advice to healthcare workers not to keep their cleaning to and from work following incidents of staff abuse outside hospitals and during public transport. Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said he expected police to identify and deal with those responsible for the abuse.

Why would you abuse, why, as he told me, would you spit on people who are doing that kind of work? Tha Andrews. Victorian Secretary of the Australian Federation of Nursing and Midwifery Lisa Fitzpatrick condemned the attacks on healthcare workers. Abuse with healthcare workers who are working to protect Victorians in order to ease restrictions and see our friends and family again is meaningless and selfish, she said. Victorian President of the Australian Medical Association Roderick McRae said he was disgusted and appalled by the reports of healthcare workers being targeted in Melbourne.

Loading Behavioral terrifying behavior by a very limited number of members of our community, said Dr McRae. I have great difficulty seeing how any of the behaviors we have seen over the past week make the world a better place. On Thursday, busloads of uniformed police officers arrived at 9 a.m. at the CFMEU board building offices on Elizabeth Street, where protests have started every day since Monday. However, organizers on social media channels advised attendees to meet on the outskirts of the CBD around 10 a.m. Thursday and wait for further instructions, avoiding confrontations with police.

However, no large-scale protests took place, unlike Wednesday when police placed tear gas and non-lethal cartridges to disperse those remaining at the Memorial Shrine. On Tuesday, thousands of protesters stormed the city and stopped traffic at the West Gate Bridge. Police also confirmed they were investigating the confrontation with alleged footage filmed Wednesday depicting an officer at Flinders Street Station approaching a man from behind, clenching his arms at his sides and throwing his face to the ground, knocking him to the ground. without feelings. Police and protesters were involved in a show that lasted nearly three hours on Wednesday. Credit:Wayne Taylor The protests began late last week with construction workers opposing new public health orders including a mandatory vaccination requirement and a ban on tea rooms in the country. They soon grew to include other people including anti-vaccination and far-right activists. Construction union chief John Setka said the vast majority were drunk fools against vaccination than traders. Others in union believe that CFMEU members have been in power.

Chief Police Commissioner Shane Patton revealed Thursday that he was seriously considering compulsory vaccination for all police members given their engagement with the public in public demonstrations, hotel quarantine, borders and other scenarios. The final determination has not been made, but that is where I am going, he said. Chief of Police Shane Patton said he was seriously considering mandating vaccinations. Credit:Wayne Taylor Police union chief Wayne Gatt said he supported a vaccination mandate. The Police Association recognizes the importance of vaccination as a health and safety measure, especially in a high-risk workforce, he said.

Loading Indeed, most of our members have called for the vaccine to be prioritized in the police. Patton said a protester bit a police officer in Wednesday’s protests and with very few masked protesters, he said police had been routinely exposed to the danger of COVID-19 in demonstrations. Shrine of Remembrance chief executive Dean Lee revealed he had urine on the walls, scattered debris and broken glass at a disgusting show at the Shrine on Wednesday. However, permanent damage to the memorial was avoided. “Those who seek to divide us in a time of crisis are doing themselves no favors and are not representing the best values ​​of what it is to be Australian,” he told ABC News Breakfast.