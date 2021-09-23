Bidens Deportation of Migrants Haiti uses Trump-Era Immigration Tactics





WASHINGTON The images may have come directly from former President Donald J. Trumps’s immigration book: Border Patrol-mounted agents round up desperate Haitian families on the southwest border for quick deportation from the United States. In fact, the aggressive attempt to quickly clear a makeshift camp in Del Rio, Texas, of more than 15,000 Haitian immigrants was part of a Biden administration response that included growing agents in the occupied area using a health immigration rule public summoned by Mr. Trump to send a lot of people home. President Bidens ‘spokeswoman said the agents’ scenes on horseback were horrific and unacceptable or inappropriate. Vice President Kamala Harris said human beings should never be treated that way. The Department of Homeland Security said it was investigating. However, the evictions are a clear example of how Mr. Biden, who stated on February 2 that his goal was to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration, is using some of the most aggressive approaches to immigration decided by Mr. Trump over the last four years.

Failing his efforts to build a more humane set of immigration laws, Mr Biden has reacted in a way that few of his supporters expected. Case by case, he has shown willingness to use harsh measures. Part of the dilemma Mr. Biden faces is that his efforts to use the power of his office to enact sustained immigration changes have been blocked by skeptical federal judges to the executive and slowed by a bureaucracy that was deliberately thwarted by ish -presidenti. His proposal for a comprehensive review of immigration laws is going nowhere in Congress, and his hopes of giving millions of undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship were considered a serious failure in the Senate on Sunday. Mr Biden has been trying to tackle a challenge that has plagued presidents for decades: securing borders while meeting US humanitarian obligations to immigrants fleeing economic hardship, political instability and violence. The approach has sparked heated debate in the administration, with some of its top aides favoring stronger policies that will prevent people from trying to cross the border, while others advocate a more welcoming stance.

The tough line has angered immigration lawyers, who have attacked the president for deporting Haitians.

But their disappointment with Mr. Biden is deeper than the current situation. Many said they had begun to doubt whether he had the will or desire to fulfill any of his immigration promises. The question that is being asked now is: How are you really different from Trump? said Marisa Franco, executive director of Mijente, a Latin civil rights organization that consulted on Biden’s campaign as a representative of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. You campaigned that immigration was one of the places where Trump was inhuman and failed. And the last time I checked, Trump is not president. Biden administration officials are harassed by that suggestion, saying the president moved within hours of taking office to undo many of Mr. Trump’s anti-immigrant policies. And they say councilors are united behind a strategy that includes building a new, robust asylum system while cracking down on illegal immigration. Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, reiterated on Wednesday Mr. Bidens hopes for an immigration system that is more open to those seeking asylum, although she acknowledged the administration’s determination to keep the border secure. The president remains committed to establishing a humane and orderly immigration system that includes a determined and efficient process for applying for asylum, she told reporters. Mr. Bidens’s allies blame Republicans for staying on the path of necessary change because they view border chaos on his part as a good political issue.

Republicans understood that, right? said Cecilia Muoz, director of former President Barack Obama’s Home Policy Council and his top immigration adviser. As long as you can keep a democratic administration from progressing to immigration, you must demagogue it. As long as you prevent them from fixing it, it is a political tool. At a hearing Tuesday, Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican, accused the Biden administration of continuing to allow uncontrolled illegal immigration into the country. But for many immigration activists, the presidents’ response to the increase in border crossings, including a strong statement that the border was closed and the refusal to allow many immigrants to seek refuge in the United States, was a bleak reminder of the Trump and Mr. Obama’s aggressive policies.

They emphasize the fact that Mr. Biden has fought civil rights groups in court to allow his administration to uphold one of Trump’s tougher immigration policies: the use of a public health law known as Title 42 that allows authorities to deny immigrants rights their usual to seek asylum during the coronavirus pandemic. The public health rule is not being applied to every immigrant at the border. From February to August, officers caught people crossing the southwest border about 1.24 million times, according to government dataThe Rule was used to remove them 56 percent of the time. Others were allowed in the United States for a variety of reasons, including exceptions to the public health rule. But activists argue that the use of authority should be abolished altogether. This first preventative approach is wrong and just does not work, said Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us, a pro-immigration group that has been an ally of the administration.

Administration officials, including staff members from Ms.’s office. Harriss, have called on humanitarian organizations in recent days. Senior internal security officials are holding calls this week with advocacy organizations representing the Haitian community and those working in the field in Del Rio. Leading Democrats in Congress sent a letter Monday demanding a ban on the deportation of Haitian immigrants.

About 1,500 Haitian migrants have been deported quickly, although thousands more are being allowed to enter the United States while awaiting deportation hearings, according to an official familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case. Many immigrants have applied for asylum. Eduardo Maia Silva, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, said migrants who were not deported were being released with monitoring devices, such as an ankle bracelet. In some cases, there did not appear to be any clear criteria as to who was allowed to stay and who was sent back to Haiti, although single adults are mostly deported. Many of Haiti migrants are not seeking refuge from natural disasters and political violence this year. Rather, they have years living in South America, forced to flee their homes by previous disasters, instability and poverty. Poverty relief is often not enough to gain asylum in the United States, and many immigrants may be eventually deported. In interviews, some Haitian immigrants trying to cross the border said they made the trip because they had lost their visas or jobs and had no choice but to find a way to survive in the United States.

The question of how much emphasis is placed on border enforcement has been a topic of intense debate in Mr. Bidens’ orbit since before he became president. As a candidate, Mr. Biden vowed to take action on his first day in office to end a Trump-era policy that forced asylum seekers to wait in impoverished camps in Mexico while the United States processed their demands. While officials were drafting immigration policy memoranda, some advisers objected to the immediate end of Trump’s policy known as Remaining in Mexico, arguing that it made more sense to launch the program slowly, according to some people familiar with the discussions who asked for anonymity. to speak debate. They argued that such a sudden move, which would open the door for asylum seekers pursuing their applications in the United States, could overwhelm the capacity of US officials. This concern was shared by Mexican officials, who also believed that the rapid completion of the program could send the wrong message to Central Americans considering the trip north.

But Biden’s campaign was already facing pressure from lawyers, many of whom doubted the sincerity of his progressive commitments on migration. People close to Mr. Biden believed that Trump’s policy had become so politically toxic that the only possible option was to make a clean break from it. This view eventually won out when the administration moved to suspend the program on Mr. Bidens’s inauguration day. In the months that followed, however, an increase in migration forced officials to reconsider the issue. Although the administration fought a lawsuit from Texas and Missouri to reinstate the program, officials were privately discussing ways to revive it in a limited form, believing they needed to send a clear signal to immigrants not to come to United States.

Late in the summer, the Supreme Court ruled that the administration should follow a lower court decision to resume the program, a decision officials said they would abide by as they continue the legal battle. But in the widespread federal agencies dealing with immigration National Security, State, Justice and Health and Human Services the debate over how aggressive you are at the border has continued, contributing to what critics on the left and right say seem to be be a chaotic and reactive politics. Some officials involved in the border discussions said that Susan E. Rice, Mr. Bidens’s domestic policy adviser, has been a key supporter of more aggressive implementation, arguing that it is more sympathetic to pursue an immigration system that is regular in to pass wider reforms.

Esther Olavarria, a Cuban-born immigration lawyer who serves as Ms. Rices’s deputy, has often pushed to allow more immigrants to the United States so they can pursue asylum applications, according to three people who have witnessed the discussions. Alejandro N. Mayorkas, secretary of national security, is sympathetic to Ms. Olavarrias’s view, some people said, but as head of department he has been the public voice of the toughest approach. If you come to the United States illegally, you will return, said Mr. Mayorkas on Monday. Your journey will not succeed and you will risk your life and the lives of your families. Michael D. Shear , Zolan Kanno-Youngs AND Eileen Sullivan reported by Washington, and Natalie Kitroeff from Mexico City.

