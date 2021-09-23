Victorian police prepare for fourth day of mandatory vaccination construction industry protests





There was no significant protest action today, with demonstrators failing to gather in significant numbers in the city. Police were in force, initially near the CFMEU headquarters on Elizabeth Street in the city this morning, checking the identities and permits of people passing there. Police from the branch mounted outside the Queen Victoria market this morning. Credit:Wayne Taylor On coded social media platforms, demonstrators continued to change meeting points to no avail. Dozens of police arrived at the vaccination center at the Melbourne Museum in Carlton Gardens this afternoon to set up the entrance, after talk that the protesters would go there. Police have also been holding Kilt’s observation for protesting activity. Among the most significant news of the day was the community’s community organization which was forced to temporarily close its vaccination center in the City Hall because workers were abused and spat at yesterday. Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said the workers were treated horribly. These people are doing the best job. They are vaccinating people for the sake of heaven, he said. Police line up the entrances to the vaccination center at the Melbourne Museum. Credit:Paul Jeffers The use of force, by the police and against the police, has also been a topic of conversation today. Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said several officers were attacked while doing their job yesterday, including one officer who was bitten. Patton also confirmed that Victorian Police were reviewing footage taken yesterday, which showed a civilian being beaten by a police officer at Flinders Street station while protests were taking place outside. In a statement issued some time ago, Victoria Police said the Professional Standards Command and the Transit Security Division were investigating and called witnesses, and the person who took the footage, to contact Crime Stoppers in 1800 333 000with Despite the fact that today is fixed, the protests may take place tomorrow. With this, close the blog for the day with more messages of support for health staff from readers. Health workers are making it really hard at the moment, and they need all the support they can get from all of us, wrote Eric van der Wal, of Bendigo. Joel Karanikas said healthcare workers were deeply strong to put themselves at risk. Sustainability, hard work and a deep sense of social responsibility deserve the greatest public attention and sympathy, Joel said. Jack Steiner said: Thank you health workers for the amazing work you are doing protecting the vulnerable and on the other hand, Melbourne as a whole, while Michelle sent: Thank you for your wonderful work … we are by your side and we are very grateful for the work you do every day

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/national/victoria/melbourne-protests-live-victoria-police-braced-for-fourth-day-of-anti-vaccine-protests-20210923-p58u1l.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos