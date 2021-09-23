Why France is so crazy in the US now

An upset Frenchman.

Last Wednesday, President Joe Biden and his UK and Australian counterparts announced the formation of a new defense alliance between the three countries. In this alliance, known as AUKUS, Australia will have access to US nuclear submarine propulsion technology, which was only recently shared with the British.

In discussing the AUKUS deal, Biden and other officials have loudly avoided uttering the word China, but the alliance’s goal is undoubtedly to oppose China’s increase in naval power in the Pacific region, reinforced by its fleet in growth of nuclear submarines. I just want to underline very clearly that this partnership is not intended or for any country, a senior official i tha Washington postIt is about advancing our strategic interests, upholding order based on international rules, and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. And who can think of which country could threaten US strategic interests, international order, or peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific?

The reaction from Beijing was predictably hostile: Chinese officials called the deal irresponsible and accused all three countries of inciting an arms race. (That would be a fairer critique if China did not escalate that arms race with its naval construction.) comment for Reuters, Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said countries should not build exclusionary blocs that aim at or harm the interests of third parties. In particular, they must give up the Cold War ideology mentality and prejudices.

But China was not the only angry party. The deal also results in Australia canceling a $ 66 billion deal with France to buy 12 oil submarines in favor of its new deal with the US and France reacted furiously, with its ambassador to Washington tweeting that the US and UK had stabbed him in the back in Australia. The French framed the move like a very undiplomatic bolt from the start. Withdrawing no fists, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that was what Donald Trump would have done. On Friday, President Emmanuel Macron was remembered Ambassador Frances from Washington for the first time since the establishment of Franco-American relations in 1786. The French Ambassador to Australia was also remembered.

On Wednesday, officials from both countries said the French ambassador would soon be back in Washington after Macron and Biden spoke on the phone to fix things. Macron reportedly apologized to the US, but Wednesday’s statements did not clarify whether he had received one. Australia, on the other hand, is still taking the cold shoulder: Morrison say Macron has not yet received his calls, and France has not announced plans to return its envoy to Canberra.

France did not withdraw its ambassador from the UK, but French officials despised the country, describing its co-operation with the US as a sign that Britain was acting as a small US ally. In other words, not the withdrawal of the ambassador from London may have been thought of as a troll move in itself, implying that the UK was too insignificant to deserve such a serious response. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson replied the French blast with characteristic tact, telling the French to prenez un unrip for this and donnez-moi un break. Johnson was speaking from Washington, where he met with Biden and had dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday. Maintaining such a society probably added to the insult.

So why was France so upset? On the surface, it is due to the canceled contract itself. Frances claims it was taken completely by surprise: Morrison said he had warned Macron in June that Australia had serious concerns about whether French nationals would be enough to meet its strategic needs. However, it was not entirely unreasonable for France to take offense, as neither Biden, nor Morrison nor Johnson took responsibility for not warning Paris of the announcement or taking steps to soften the blow.

As a professor of international politics and post columnist Daniel Drezner DESCRIBED that, Biden is doing a bad job of gardening, that is, taking care of our global relations by keeping other Allied leaders in the loop as his administration does and implements its plans. The announcement time was also negligible, weeks before the election in France and just days before the election in Canada and Germany, two other key allies who were also caught out of guardWith For a president campaigning on his ability to restore the trust of other countries in the US, Biden really needs to be more in tune with the importance of not blinding allied countries to major policy changes.

From a broader perspective, Paris is also hated for being excluded from the alliance because of the implication that it is not regarded as an Indo-peaceful power and a strategic defense partner. AUKUS seems to have underestimated Bidens’ commitment to repair US relations with the EU and NATO, after four years of Trump’s contemptuous disregard. She too darkens the new Indo-Pacific policies of the EU, to which France has been a major contributor. European countries rightly fear that the US is not a reliable partner in the long run, especially given that at some point in the next decade, we will surely be ruled once again by the Republican Party in its Trumpy form, right-wing nationalists.

The French accusation that the announcement of AUKUS was a Trump-like move is perhaps hyperbolic, but ironically, this is the kind of major deal that Trump would have liked to have done what he boasted of doing, but rarely did. It is a current, concrete strategic move against China; implies that the American security umbrella is still unparalleled and highly coveted; and involves selling billions of dollars in U.S. military technology. The French piss would be just juice and it would be luck for conservative experts and politicians trying to make political hay from thatwith

That said, the tripartite alliance is a historic policy change and a strategic reshuffle. Ahead of meeting with Morrison on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Biden said: The United States has no closer or more reliable ally than Australia. This may have been an exaggeration for the sake of diplomatic flattery, but it speaks to the clear Pacific (but not necessarily peaceful) orientation of Bidens’s geostrategic focus. Australia is important not only because it is a reliable, old ally and a major trading partner, but because of its proximity to China and Chinese sphere of influence. The US and the UK offer Australia the protection of advanced military technology, while Australia participates in the design of US power in the Pacific to contain China’s ambitions.

Regardless of how France feels about this, the most important questions are whether it is a wise strategic decision, whether it makes conflict with China more or less possible, and whether the increased Allied presence in the Pacific is worth the cost of escalating tensions with Beijing. Some Australian politicians see the adoption of US submarine technology as a threat to nuclear proliferation, mining Australia ‘s commitment to non – proliferation. To be clear, the submarines that Australia will receive will be nuclear-powered, not nuclear-armed. However, nuclear submarines work with highly enriched uranium, and some experts fear that this deal could set a bad precedent and encourage Iran to challenge restrictions on its enrichment activities by claiming it is using uranium to supply submarines.

Whether or not these proliferation concerns prove valid, one thing is certain: AUKUS represents a major step in creating a new world order for the 21st century, centered on US-China rivalry and competing models of liberal democracy and authoritarian state capitalism. At the moment, France and other allies may feel confused by being left out, but it is unlikely that Biden has forgotten them. The UK and Australia may be the mainstays of his strategy, but Europe, Canada, East Asian democracies and other allied countries will certainly play supportive roles.

However, as Biden works to reshape our global alliances for the new era, he can stand to be more wary of gardening. Especially after the lessons of the Trump era, he must acknowledge that the costs of underestimating, ignoring, and surprising our allies can increase rapidly.