Labor members are preparing to land in Brighton for this party conference of the years, its first full-fledged personal conference since 2019 due to the pandemic.

This year the Labor Party conference is expected to be particularly crowded as party leader Sir Keir Starmer tries to make changes to the method by which he elects its leaders.

Sharon Graham, recently elected as the new leader of the Unite union, has said she will stay away from this year’s party conference in protest.

But what is the Labor Party conference and what is its role?

What is the Labor Party conference?

The Labor Party Conference is the main annual conference of the parties and, officially, its highest decision-making body.

Electoral parties across the UK send delegates to the conference to vote on policy proposals and changes to its Rules of Procedure. Party conferences have been the scene of many battles and controversies in the past.







(Image: Daily Mirror)



However, just because a policy is voted on at the Labor Party conference does not mean that it automatically passes into its next manifesto.

The party manifestos are set by MPs, union leaders and members of its National Executive Committee in what is known as the Fifth Clause meeting. They are held shortly before the general election.

When is the Labor Party conference held?

Labor Party conferences usually take place in late September or early October.

Sometimes, however, a special conference may be called, usually to deal with a particular issue. They can be held at any time of the year.

The Welsh Workshop and Scottish Work both have their annual conferences.

This year the UK Labor Party conference takes place from Saturday 25 September to Wednesday 29 September.







(Image: Getty Images)



What is on the agenda at this working conference of the years?

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer wants to make a host of changes to the party rules book at this conference of years.

Most controversial of these is his proposed return to the electoral college system for electing party leaders.

Under this system – first introduced in 1981 and replaced by Ed Miliband in 2014 – one-third of the vote went to MPs, one-third to members of the affiliated union and another to ordinary members of Labor.

The Electoral College was replaced by a one-member, one-vote (OMOV) system in which all votes had equal weight.

But the first leader elected under OMOV was left-wing Jeremy Corbyn. While Corbyn won two overwhelming victories among ordinary members in 2015 and 2016, a majority of MPs opposed it.

Starmer was self-elected through OMOV in 2020, but the return of the electoral college would make it extremely difficult for another left-wing candidate to become Labor leader again.

This is because giving the Parliamentary Labor Party – only a small minority of which supported Corbyn – a third of the vote is likely to give it an effective veto.