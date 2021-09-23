Adass Israel School Principal Malka Leifer ordered to be tried for suspected sexual offenses





While the parents would pay the fees, the school would contact Dr. Gordon for personal and classroom matters, and she would attend school and talk to Miss Leifer before ever sitting in the back of the room to observe students. In February 2008, Dr Gordon told the court he first became aware of the allegations against Ms. Leifer, who denied any wrongdoing against the school board. The following month, Dr Gordon recalled being present when a phone call was made to Ms. Leifer to tell her not to go to school again. Malka Leifer has committed to appear in court. When asked who bought the ticket that enabled the principal to fly back to Israel, the psychologist replied: I believe it was school. Acting sergeant Danielle Newton said Victoria Police had investigated the actions of the school board before the investigation was completed and closed in 2018. Loading The officer said she took over the investigation into Ms. Leifers suspected of being offensive in 2011 but were unable to obtain statements or interviews with a number of people, including the mother of three Sapper sisters, who had fallen due to poor memory and poor health. Esther Spigleman, head of general studies at Elsternwick School during the alleged insult, told the court she was shocked to learn in 2008 that Ms. Leifer had dropped out of school, meeting with him in the following days when he found her at home. tearful and confused. Spigleman said that while it was common for Ms. Leifer to meet with students in her office and that of another teacher, she denied that she had not seen Dassi Erlich. During Thursday’s hearing, the court also heard evidence from Ms. Erlichs’s ex-husband, Joshua Erlich. Asked by Ms. Leifers’s lawyer, Ian Hill, QC, Erlich said that his wife at the time had spoken only positively of Ms. Leifer, recalling that Ms. Erlich saw the school principal as a mother figure who paid extra attention. Erlich said he recalled hearing a phone call between Ms. Erlich and one of her sisters in early 2011 where Leifer was discussed. He said he believed his then-wife had thought a lot about Ms. Leifer before. I heard them say they wanted to call him just to cause him trouble; they laughed about it. It seemed to me that they just wanted to tease him. I tried to convince him that it was not the right course of action. Leifer made no bail request and was remanded in custody Thursday to appear in Melbourne District Court for a hearing on October 21. If you or someone you know needs support, you can contact the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence and Domestic Violence Counseling Service in 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732). The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important and interesting stories, analyzes and insights of the day. Register herewith

