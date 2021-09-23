Then-President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of his coronavirus group, speaks to reporters at the White House on March 16, 2020. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Americans who relied more on former President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force for news about the coronavirus outbreak in the early days of the pandemic are now among those less likely to be vaccinated against virus, according to a new Pew Survey Research Center.

In late April 2020, as part of the American News Centers Project, respondents were asked to name the source on which they relied most for pandemic news. At that point, it had been more than a month since the World Health Organization announced the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, businesses and schools in the United States were closing their doors, and the nation was approaching 1 million in number of cases confirmed as the pervasive impact of the pandemic was becoming clearer.

Over a year later, in late August 2021, the Center asked American adults about their vaccination status. Of the 10,348 respondents who took the August survey, 6,686 had also taken the April 2020 survey. A look at the group that took both surveys reveals distinct differences in vaccination rates based on where people turned most for COVID-19 news .

The Pew Research Center surveyed U.S. adults to examine the relationship between U.S. sources for COVID-19 news and getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The question about COVID-19 news sources became April 20-26, 2020, and the question of whether Americans received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine became August 23-29, 2021. A total of 6,686 American adults completed both surveys. All those who completed the surveys are members of the American Trend Center (ATP) Panel, an online survey panel that is recruited through random national sampling of residential addresses. That way almost all American adults have a chance at selection. The surveys were weighted as representative of the adult American population by gender, race, ethnicity, party affiliation, education, and other categories using the procedure and standards described in the 2020 survey methodology. Here is the 2021 survey methodology. Read more about ATP methodology. Here are the 2021 questions used for this analysis, along with the answers, and the questions used for 2020. This is the latest report from Pew Research Centers on the ongoing investigation into the state of news, information and journalism in the digital age, a research program funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts, with generous support from the John S. Foundation and James L. Knight.

Those who cited Trump and his working group and those who cited personal and community networks as their favorite COVID-19 news sources are much less likely than those who relied on other types of sources to have received at least one photograph of the vaccine. Approximately six in ten (59%) of those who relied most on Trump say they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 38% say they have not received a vaccine.

Those who said they relied most on personal and community networks like family and friends, local newspapers or Listservs, or online pandemic news forums have almost the same vaccination rate as the Trump group: 58% say they have done at least one hit and 38% had not received any vaccine dose.

The most vaccinated groups consist of adults who in April 2020 said they relied more on national news and public health organizations and COVID-19 news officials; 83% and 82%, respectively, say they have received at least one stroke. And about three-quarters of those who relied most on international news (78%), state and local elected officials (76%) and local news (72%) also received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine .

Which Americans relied most on Trump for pandemic news?

Those who relied more on Trump and his COVID-19 news working group differed in some ways demographically from those who relied more on other sources. About seven in ten (72%) are at least 50 years old, including nearly four in ten (39%) who are at least 65 years old. The other oldest group after the Trump group occupied a large margin, with 51% of those who relied on national news being at least 50 years old.

An interesting contrast is that, in general, those aged 65 and over are more likely than any age group to have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Those who relied more on Trump are more likely to be White and less likely to be Black or Hispanic. Only 3% of this group are black and 8% are Hispanic American, while 83% are white. No other group is more than 72% White.

Another difference that may be predictable, but is deeply and partisanly partisan, is that 92% of Americans who relied more on Trump for COVID-19 news are Republicans or independents who lean toward the Republican Party. Conversely, only 7% are Democrats or Prosperous Democrats.

In every other category of COVID-19 news sources, Democrats included no less than 49% and Republicans no more than 44%.