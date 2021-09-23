Equality and climate feel the force of UK foreign aid cuts | World news

Details of cuts of more than 40% in the UK’s bilateral aid spending program have been set by the Foreign Office for the first time, including major cuts in humanitarian aid, girl equality and climate change.

It is the first time the government has outlined how it intends to drop the aid ax in 2021 after ministers cut the aid program from 0.7% of the UK’s gross national income to 0.5%, a decision now adopted in a vote by MPs, but not by colleagues, and is likely to remain in force for many years.

Ministers say the UK aid program will remain the third largest in the world, and the cuts were forced on the government by the degree of shock to the economy caused by Covid.

The Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development also says the overseas development assistance figures, revealed in an appendix to the departments’ annual report and accounts published this week, are forecasts, and additional funding may be made available if the need arises. Aid to Afghanistan, for example, has doubled in recent weeks due to the Taliban takeover of the country and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe.

But former foreign secretary Dominic Raab has often been accused of failing to determine the true implications of the cuts, focusing instead on pursuing government priority areas.

The cuts also show that East Africa, once seen as a priority by the UK, has suffered severely, as have humanitarian disaster areas such as Yemen and Syria in the Middle East and Pakistan.

Program cuts include Ethiopia, from 240 million in 2020-21 to a budget of 107.5 million in 2021-22. Somali aid has been reduced from 121 million to 71.2 million, while South Sudan aid has fallen from 135.4 million to 68.4 million. Tanzania is projected to fall from 89.1 million to 28.5 million.

Overall, the level of aid in the East and Central Africa region is declining from 1.1 billion to 545.9 million.

In West Africa aid is being cut from 708.9 million to 345.2 million, with aid to the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 121 million to 56 million, and Nigeria from 209 million to 95 million. The Sahel Joint Department will face a cut from 61.4m to 23.8m.

The cut in aid to Pakistan and Bangladesh means that the level of UK spending in India and the Indian Ocean region drops from 358.6 million to 201.6 million. UK aid to Bangladesh drops from 189.8 million to 72.6 million, while in Pakistan, aid falls from 159 million to 97.6.

Budget cuts in the Indo-Pacific, the UK’s new priority area, are minimal, although Myanmar faces a cut in aid from 91.9 million to 49.5 million.

A previous priority area for the UK, aid to parts of the Middle East has been cut. Aid to Lebanon falls from 84.9 million to 13.1 million, Syria from 153.5 million to 48 million while Yemen faces a decline from 220.5 million to 82.4 million. Occupied Palestinian Territories see a cut from 79.9m to 26.9m.

In terms of thematic cuts, the accounts suggest that total humanitarian aid will be reduced from 546 million to 278 million; Budgets for education, gender and equality face a cut from 308.8 million to 124.3 million and, despite Covid, health sees a decline from 1.158 billion to 915 million. The climate is cut from 330m to 214m. There is a small increase in aid to the World Health Organization, but cuts in the Asian Development Bank.

The total level of the aid budget in 2020 was 14.4 billion, of which 9 billion were classified as bilateral aid.

The report reveals that the Foreign Office has cut aid spending to China by 95% to 0.9 million, targeted at specific programs that promote British open society values ​​and human rights. No money is given directly to the government. A significant portion of the 2020-21 program spent in China was on previous Whitehall Prosperity Fund programs, which are reflected in the Prosperity Fund Annex section.

The accounts also reveal that the Foreign Office has assets estimated at 12.5 million still tied up in Afghanistan, to which it has no access.

The cuts do not take into account the cuts implemented in 2019 due to a contraction in the size of the economy, but the scale of those cuts appears to have been smaller than previously anticipated.

The Treasury has decided that the 0.7% target will not be restored until the debt falls and there is no deficit in daily expenses. This assessment will be made by the Office of Budget Accountability.

Sarah Champion, chairwoman of the international development committee which reviews UK aid, called the cuts in the east africa region scandalous and hypocritical.