UK plans asylum review would violate international law: UNHCR | Migration News

The UN refugee agency explodes the controversial Nationality and Borders bill, defended by the right-wing Conservative Party.

New asylum laws planned by the UK will create an unfair two-tier system in violation of international law, the UN refugee agency has said.

In a statement Thursday, the UNHCR warned that the Draft Law on Nationality and Borders would penalize the majority of refugees seeking asylum in the country through harmful and unjustified penalties if it enters into force.

Whether people are considered to have entered the UK legally or illegally will affect how their asylum application progresses according to the proposals.

Those found to have entered the UK without permission could also face up to four years in prison if the changes take effect.

The government claims the new rules would prevent illegal entry into the UK, curb criminal trafficking networks and help expel from the UK those who were not allowed to be here.

But the UNHCR said there was no evidence that the goal of deterring refugees would be achieved in this way.

Instead, the agency said, planned revisions threatened to create a new, lower-status class to be assigned to the majority of refugees arriving spontaneously.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, a politician with the ruling right-wing conservatives who backed Brexit, and the driving force behind the bill, claims the reforms are aimed at fixing the UK’s broken asylum system.

During the campaign period for the EU referendum in 2016, regaining immigration control was a key mantra for the pro-secession camp.

UNHCR believes that the Draft Law: does not deter people who risk their lives will increase suffering and deny human rights will be unenforceable Full analysis here: https://t.co/lYSJdiZInn UNHCR United Kingdom (@UNHCRUK) September 23, 2021

Rossella Pagliuchi-Lor, UNHCR Representative in the UK, said: “This bill would undermine, not promote, governments stated the aim of improving protection for those at risk of persecution.

Those who arrive irregularly will be stigmatized as unworthy and unwanted, held in a precarious status for 10 years, [and] denied access to public funds if it is not poor.

Not applicable

The bill, which is currently being passed in the House of Commons of the lower house of the UK Parliaments, is based on the idea that people should seek asylum in the first safe place they arrive.

Officials hope this will reduce the number of immigrants and refugees arriving in the UK, especially as more have made the journey from France through the English Channel in recent months.

But the UNHCR said such a concept does not exist within international law, citing its absence in the 1951 Refugee Convention, which sets out the definition of a refugee and the responsibilities of states involved in asylum applications.

This differentiation of treatment has no basis in international law, said Pagliuchi-Lor,

The definition of Conventions for a refugee does not change according to the route of travel, the choice of place of asylum or the time of application.

Forcing refugees to seek asylum in the first safe country reached would prove unenforceable in practice, the UNHCR said.

Of the world’s 34.4 million refugees and asylum seekers, 86 percent are in less affluent countries.

Politics would put even more pressure on such countries and undermine solutions. It may also encourage further refugee movements.