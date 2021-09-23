Former Ontario-based Nazi death squad member dies before deportation

Former Nazi death squad member Helmut Oberlander who had lived in Waterloo, Ont., Has died in the middle of his Canadian deportation session.

His family says the 97-year-old died peacefully at his home “surrounded by loved ones”.

An Oberlander lawyer recently asked the Canadian Immigration and Refugee Board to postpone a hearing on whether Oberlander could stay in Canada or be deported to Germany.

Oberlander was a member of a Nazi death squad operating behind the German army front line in the occupied eastern territories during World War II.

He said he was recruited on duty as a teenager with death threats and that he never participated in any murders.

Oberlander served from 1941 to 1943 as a translator in the Ek 10a unit, which was responsible for killing more than two million people, most of them Jews.

He arrived in Canada in 1954 and became a Canadian citizen six years later, but he did not reveal his war experience in his new home country.

In June 2017, the federal government revoked Oberlander’s Canadian citizenship for the fourth time since the mid-1990s.

Oberlander’s lawyer, Ronald Poulton, had previously told the board that his client’s health was declining and that he was not expected to survive far beyond the summer.