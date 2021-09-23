International
Tensions over US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement
BANGKOK (AP) With growing talks in support of Taiwan, a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the US and its allies are becoming more secure in access to a growing China.
China has faced these moves and rising tensions between Beijing and Washington prompted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the weekend to beg US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to repair their dysfunctional relationship, warning that they risk to share the world.
As the UN General Assembly opened on Tuesday, the two leaders chose reassuring language, with Biden insisting we are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs, and Xi telling forum that China does not have, and will never invade or harass others or seek hegemony.
But fundamental issues have not changed, with China building military posts as it pushes its naval claims over critical sea lanes, and the U.S. and its allies are increasingly increasing their support for Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, and the deepening of military cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
On Friday, Biden received the leaders of Japan, India and Australia for a Quartet Personal Security Dialogue for broad talks including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, but also how to maintain the Indo-Pacific, a vast region extending from India to Australia, free and open, “according to the White House.
It comes a week after the dramatic announcement that Australia would drop a contract for conventional French submarines in favor of an Anglo-American bid for nuclear-powered ships, a bomb that overshadowed the revelation of the European Union’s strategy to boost political ties. and protective. in the Indo-Pacific.
One thing is for sure, everyone is turning to the Indo-Pacific, said Garima Mohan, an Asia program with the German Marshall Fund think tank.
As partners pursue moves that play with their strengths and needs, however, last week highlighted a lack of coordination as a network security strategy is being developed, she said.
Not everyone has the same assessment of the threat to China, she said in a telephone interview from Berlin.
EU policy emphasizes the need for dialogue with Beijing, to encourage China to play its part in a peaceful and thriving Indo-Pacific region, while proposing an expanded maritime presence and enhanced security cooperation with regional partners.
He also notes the rise of China’s military rise, and that the emergence of force and rising tensions in regional hotspots in both the South and East China Seas and the Taiwan Strait could have a direct impact on security and European prosperity.
Germany, which has close economic ties with China, received a wake-up call last week when China rejected its request for a port call for the frigate Bavaria, which is currently maneuvering in the Indo-Pacific.
China is telling them that this comprehensive approach will not work, so in a way it is a rude awakening for Berlin, Mohan said. You have to take a position, you can not have your cake and eat it, and if you have an Indo-Pacific strategy … you can not make it neutral.
Other EU countries, particularly France, have also sent naval assets for training in the Indo-Pacific, and Britain has had a whole bunch of attackers training for months as London follows the new slope towards the region recommended by a recent British government defense and foreign policy review.
China’s Foreign Ministry said after rejecting the Bavarian port’s call that it remained ready to conduct friendly exchanges with Germany on the basis of mutual respect and trust, but made it clear that it was not satisfied with the growing maritime presence in region.
Individual powers … have repeatedly sent military aircraft and warships to the South China Sea for some time in the name of exercising freedom of navigation to flex muscles, incite trouble, and deliberately provoke conflicts in maritime affairs. , said spokesman Zhao Lijian. China’s determination to protect national and territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests is unwavering and will continue to properly address differences with the countries concerned through consultation and negotiation.
Beijing was less reserved in its reaction to the submarine deal with Australia, under which the US and Britain would help Canberra build nuclear-powered submarines, calling it highly irresponsible and saying it would seriously damage the peace. and regional stability.
In signing the pact with the US and Britain, Australia canceled a $ 66 billion deal with France for oil submarines, angering Paris, which withdrew its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra, and suggested questioning any co-operation effort to fade the growing influence of the Chinese. with
While he was very angry at the sudden deal, many observers have suggested that the vociferous reaction from France could be directed more towards a local audience, where President Emmanuel Macron faces a re-election bid early next year.
But it was a clear disappointment that the US seemed to be ignoring France’s engagement in the region by not informing them in advance, said Laurence Nardon, an expert at the French Institute for International Relations.
There was a way to do that by keeping the Europeans in the game, she said. Indo-Pacific is also important for the EU; it is not one or the other.
In a phone call with Macron late Wednesday, Biden reaffirmed “the strategic importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region,” according to a joint statement.
The deal was more than a decision to pursue nuclear submarines, a clear signal from Australia that it had long been committed to being in the US policy camp in China, said Euan Graham, an expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore.
The submarine decision represents a marked doubling of the Australia-US alliance by both countries, he said in an analysis of the agreement.
As the pact was introduced, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison alluded to the long-term nature, saying in his heart, today’s announcements are about older friendships, stronger values and deeper commitment.
The submarine deal looks set to exacerbate the ongoing trade war between China and Australia, and Australia hopes to reach a free trade agreement with partner Quad India to help offset the economic impact.
While outlining the European strategy will take time, the plan provides clarity on how the EU is prepared to work with the US and its allies in the region something that has been lacking in the past.
There is a lack of understanding on the American side why Europe is interested in the Indo-Pacific and exactly what kind of role it wants to play, Mohan said in a podcast on the issue. There is also a lack of understanding of the American approach.
In the outline of the strategy, the EU generally seeks to pool its resources for greater effect and work more closely with the Quad countries, the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations and others.
It also envisions increasing current operations, such as the Atalanta anti-piracy mission off the Horn of Africa and in the West Indian Ocean, and expanding the EU’s security and maritime security mission to the wider Indian Ocean area, which already has expanded to Southeast Asia.
The European assessment is very realistic about what they can and cannot do in the region, Mohan said. It is about securing resources, spending, that are done properly and has an impact.
