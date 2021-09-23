The Waterloo teen eye care project amazes at the international science fair

A 15-year-old student from Waterloo, Ont., Has impressed judges at a prestigious international science fair with his project: a tele-health platform he hopes will make eye care cheaper and more accessible.

The Hardh Singh platform, called Speculor, won second prize in the European Union Competition for Young Scientists. Countries from all over the world submit their best science fair projects to the competition, which was held earlier this month in Salamanca, Spain.

“There are so many great projects, and to be recognized among them, I feel honored and proud,” said Singh, who is a Grade 10 student at Cameron Heights Collegiate and participated in the distance competition.

Speculor uses a portable image to take pictures of the eye and artificial intelligence (AI) to control disease. It costs about $ 300 much less than the nearest medical device, a fundus camera, which can cost up to $ 5,000.

Inspired by a friend

Singh said he became interested in ophthalmology after a friend’s detached retina was misdiagnosed for a long time.

“It really interested me, if this could happen in a richer and more developed area like Waterloo, what could be the conditions in other areas that don’t have that much access?” tha Singh.

The first two prototypes of the Singh platform for Speculor eye care, which recently won second prize in the European Union Competition for Young Scientists. (Submitted by Hardit Singh)

Singh said the technology could be especially useful for field workers with international NGOs, who could bring it to remote villages and quickly test many different patients right away.

“Then the AI ​​would be able to classify and see which patients need extra help,” Singh said.

“It would be the idea to bring care to the patient instead of the patient going to some expensive high hospital to get the same care.”

Singh said the tool can also be useful in rural and remote areas of Canada, where eye care is inaccessible.

Screening for glaucoma

At this point, Singh said the technology is primarily intended to diagnose glaucoma the second leading cause of blindness worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, but along the way he believes it could also be used for conditions such as retinal detachment and degeneration. macular.

The word Speculoris is derived from a Latin term meaning “to look” or “to explore,” which Singh said also summed up the core of his project.

“I’m trying to help people have the ability to see,” he said.

“And when I was developing my project, I did a lot of exploration, so I thought that word really summed up … the whole process of science as well.”

Singh said he hopes to soon set up his own company and launch the Speculor in the real world. He is using 5,000 ($ 7,500 C) as prize money from the competition for that purpose and is saving some for the university.

He also hopes to continue the race, with the Canadian Physics Olympiad next on his to-do list.

“I have become much more interested in physics, so I think this is my next goal for the future,” he said.

