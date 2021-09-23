International
The Waterloo teen eye care project amazes at the international science fair
A 15-year-old student from Waterloo, Ont., Has impressed judges at a prestigious international science fair with his project: a tele-health platform he hopes will make eye care cheaper and more accessible.
The Hardh Singh platform, called Speculor, won second prize in the European Union Competition for Young Scientists. Countries from all over the world submit their best science fair projects to the competition, which was held earlier this month in Salamanca, Spain.
“There are so many great projects, and to be recognized among them, I feel honored and proud,” said Singh, who is a Grade 10 student at Cameron Heights Collegiate and participated in the distance competition.
Speculor uses a portable image to take pictures of the eye and artificial intelligence (AI) to control disease. It costs about $ 300 much less than the nearest medical device, a fundus camera, which can cost up to $ 5,000.
Inspired by a friend
Singh said he became interested in ophthalmology after a friend’s detached retina was misdiagnosed for a long time.
“It really interested me, if this could happen in a richer and more developed area like Waterloo, what could be the conditions in other areas that don’t have that much access?” tha Singh.
Singh said the technology could be especially useful for field workers with international NGOs, who could bring it to remote villages and quickly test many different patients right away.
“Then the AI would be able to classify and see which patients need extra help,” Singh said.
“It would be the idea to bring care to the patient instead of the patient going to some expensive high hospital to get the same care.”
Singh said the tool can also be useful in rural and remote areas of Canada, where eye care is inaccessible.
Screening for glaucoma
At this point, Singh said the technology is primarily intended to diagnose glaucoma the second leading cause of blindness worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, but along the way he believes it could also be used for conditions such as retinal detachment and degeneration. macular.
The word Speculoris is derived from a Latin term meaning “to look” or “to explore,” which Singh said also summed up the core of his project.
“I’m trying to help people have the ability to see,” he said.
“And when I was developing my project, I did a lot of exploration, so I thought that word really summed up … the whole process of science as well.”
Singh said he hopes to soon set up his own company and launch the Speculor in the real world. He is using 5,000 ($ 7,500 C) as prize money from the competition for that purpose and is saving some for the university.
He also hopes to continue the race, with the Canadian Physics Olympiad next on his to-do list.
“I have become much more interested in physics, so I think this is my next goal for the future,” he said.
Listen to the full interview:
Breakfast Edition – KW6:30Teenager Waterloo Hardit Singh finished in second place in the European Union Competition for Young Scientists
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/kitchener-waterloo/waterloo-hardit-singh-european-union-contest-young-scientists-specular-1.6185978
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]