Do not isolate the Taliban, Pakistan demands

UNITED NATIONS (AP) Be realistic. Show patience. Engage. And most of all, do not isolate yourself. These are the pillars of an approach emerging in Pakistan to deal with the new government that is suddenly running the neighboring country once again, the revived, often unstable Taliban of Afghanistan.

The Pakistani government is proposing that the international community develop a roadmap leading to diplomatic recognition of the Taliban with incentives if they meet its demands and then sit down face to face and talk to militia leaders.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi described the idea Wednesday in an interview with the Associated Press on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting with world leaders.

If they meet those expectations, they will make it easier for themselves, they will have acceptability, which is required for recognition, Qureshi told AP. At the same time, the international community needs to understand: What is the alternative? What are the options? This is the reality, and can they get away from this reality?

He said Pakistan was in sync with the international community in wanting to see a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, with no room for terrorist elements to increase their base and for the Taliban to ensure that Afghan land was never used against any country again. .

But we are saying, be more realistic in your approach, said Qureshi. Try an innovative way to engage with them. The way they were being treated did not work.

Expectations from the Taliban leadership may include an inclusive government and guarantees of human rights, especially for women and girls, Qureshi said. On the other hand, he said, the Afghan government could be motivated by receiving development, economic and reconstruction assistance to help recover from decades of war.

He called on the United States, the International Monetary Fund and other countries that have frozen the funds of the Afghan government to immediately release the money in order to be used to promote normalcy in Afghanistan. He vowed that Pakistan is ready to play a constructive, positive role in opening channels of communication with the Taliban, because it too benefits from peace and stability.

This is the second time the Taliban, who adhere to a strict version of Islam, have ruled Afghanistan. The first time, from 1996 to 2001, ended when they were ousted by a US-led coalition following the 9/11 attacks, which were led by Osama bin Laden from Afghanistan.

During that rule, Taliban leaders and police barred girls from school and barred women from working outside the home or leaving her without a male companion. After being overthrown, Afghan women still faced challenges in male-dominated society, but increasingly entered powerful positions in government and multiple fields.

But when the U.S. withdrew its military from Afghanistan last month, the government collapsed and a new generation of Taliban revived, taking over almost immediately. In the weeks that followed, many countries have expressed disappointment that the Taliban interim government is not as comprehensive as its spokesman had promised.

While the new government has allowed young girls to attend school, it has not yet allowed older girls to return to high school, and most women to return to work despite a promise in April that women could serve them. their society in education, business, health and social fields while maintaining the proper Islamic hijab.

Pakistan, which shares a long border with Afghanistan, has a long and sometimes conflicting relationship with its neighbor that includes efforts to prevent terrorism there and, some say, even encourage it. The Islamabad government has a fundamental interest in ensuring that whatever the new Afghanistan offers is not a threat to Pakistan.

This, says Qureshi, requires a consistent and calibrated approach.

It should be a realistic assessment, a pragmatic view from both sides, and that will set the tone for recognition eventually, the Pakistani minister said. The good news, he said: The Taliban are listening and are not insensitive to what is being said by neighbors and the international community.

How does one know they are listening? He says the interim government, largely withdrawn from Afghanistan ‘s dominant ethnic group in Afghanistan, made some additions on Tuesday. He added representatives of the country’s ethnic minorities Tajiks, Uzbeks and Hazaras, who are Shiite Muslims in the Sunni Muslim-majority country.

Yes, there are no women yet, said Qureshi. But let the situation evolve.

He stressed that the Taliban must make decisions in the coming days and weeks that will increase their acceptability.

In my opinion, what the international community can do is sit down together and draft a roadmap, Qureshi said. And if they meet those expectations, that is what the international community can do to help them stabilize their economy. This is the humanitarian aid that can be provided. So they can help rebuild Afghanistan, rebuild and so on and so forth.

He added: With this roadmap ahead, I think an international engagement can be more productive.

On Wednesday night, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after a meeting of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council that the five nations, the United States, China, Britain, Russia and France, want an Afghanistan in peace, sustainable, where humanitarian aid can be delivered smoothly or without discrimination.

He also described a hopeful Afghanistan where the rights of women and girls are respected, an Afghanistan that will not be a sanctuary for terrorism, an Afghanistan where we have an inclusive government that represents different sectors of the population.

Qureshi said there are various forums where the international community can find the best way to approach the situation. Meanwhile, he asserted, things seem to be stabilizing. Less than six weeks after the Taliban took power on August 15, he said, Pakistan has received information that the law and order situation has improved, fighting has stopped and many internally displaced Afghans are returning home.

This is a positive sign, Qureshi said.

He said Pakistan has not seen a new influx of Afghan refugees a sensitive issue for Pakistanis, who are highly motivated to prevent it. A humanitarian crisis, a founding economy, and workers returning to work and school but receiving no pay and no money could cause Afghans to flee across the porous border into Pakistan, which has suffered economically from such arrivals for decades. conflict.

Qureshi described patience and realism. After all, he says, any previous attempt to stabilize Afghanistan has failed, so do not expect new attempts to produce immediate success with the Taliban. If the United States and its allies cannot convince them or eliminate them in two decades, how are you going to do that in the next two months or two years? he asked.

Asked if he had a prediction of what Afghanistan might be like in six months, Qureshi returned the question to his interviewer AP, answering: Can you guarantee me U.S. behavior over the next six months?

___

Edith M. Lederer, the UN chief correspondent for The Associated Press, has been reporting internationally for nearly 50 years. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EdithLedererAP