World news today: 5 overnight developments from around the world





Here is a summary of key developments around the world today.

1. Fashion in the US: Prime Minister praises Indian diaspora Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Diaspora for its worldwide distinction as he received a warm welcome from the community upon his arrival in the United States. PM Modi arrives in US on Wednesday (Twitter / Narendra Modi) He was greeted by groups of American Indians at the airport shortly after his plane landed in Washington DC on Wednesday and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with community members. 2. Attackers attacked Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, 5 killed Attackers hit Taliban vehicles in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, witnesses said, killing at least two fighters and three civilians in the latest violence since the group was ousted from the country in mid-August. No one has claimed immediate responsibility for Wednesday’s attacks, although the Islamic State group based in eastern Afghanistan has said it was behind similar attacks in Jalalabad last week that killed eight people. Melbourne prepares for anti-blockade protests after daily Covid-19 cases hit pandemic Police in Melbourne prepared for the fourth day of anti-blockade protests Thursday and a vaccination center in the city was closed after protesters allegedly abused staff, while COVID-19 cases across the state of Victoria reached a daily record. Protesters gather against the mandates of the Covid-19 construction industry in Melbourne, Australia on September 22, 2021. (AAP image via Reuters) Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in the city of 5 million people after officials earlier this week ordered a two-week closure of construction sites and made vaccinations mandatory for construction workers to limit the spread of the virus. 4. Britney Spears’ lawyer proposes that her custody end this fall A lawyer for Britney Spears on Wednesday asked a Los Angeles judge to terminate the 13-year custody that oversees her personal life and finances until the fall. Jamie Spears and Britney Spears are seen in this combined photo. (Photos / AP files) In a dossier filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, attorney Mathew Rosengart demanded that the musicians’ father, Jamie Spears, leave the conservatory by Sept. 29 and that a temporary replacement be appointed to overturn the deal. 5. Florida will consider imminent ban on abortion similar to the new Texas law A Republican lawmaker from Florida has introduced a bill that would ban abortions after six to eight weeks and allow community members to sue doctors for abortions in what may be the first attempt to reflect a law similar new in Texas. She was immediately convicted by proponents of reproductive rights. The bill by State Representative Webster Barnaby would ban abortions after regular heart contractions are detected in an embryo, known as a fetal heartbeat even though the heart has not yet developed, about six to eight weeks pregnant. This is before many women realize they are pregnant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/world-news-top-stories-sept-23-2021-7528709/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

