Today is International Sign Language Day: Theme, History, Significance World News





Every year, September 23 is celebrated as the International Day of Sign Languages. Day supports and protects the linguistic identity of people who are deaf along with other sign language users. The theme of the years, announced by the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) – We Sign for Human Rights – projects how each of us who listens and listens around the world can work together hand in hand to promote recognition of our right to use sign languages ​​in all areas of life. What are sign languages? Sign languages ​​are those that use visual-manual mode to convey meaning. The United Nations (UN) describes sign languages ​​as complete natural languages, structurally distinct from spoken languages. The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities recognizes and promotes the use of sign languages. The Convention clarifies that they are equal in status to spoken languages. It also obliges states to facilitate the learning of sign languages ​​and to promote the linguistic identity of deaf people. History of International Sign Language Day According to the UN, International Sign Language Day was celebrated for the first time in 2018 as part of International Deaf Week. The September 23 election commemorates the date the WFD was created in 1951, the UN said on its website. The WFD has said there are over 70 million deaf people across the globe and 80% of them are from developing countries. Together, over 300 different sign languages ​​are used. namely International Sign Language Day aims to raise awareness of the importance of sign languages. The resolution that established the day recognizes the importance of preserving sign languages ​​as part of linguistic and cultural diversity. quotas The human eye is the sign language of the brain. If you look closely, you can see the truth played out, raw and unprotected: Tarryn Fisher I come from a place where you do not need to talk all the time. There are sign languages ​​you learn: Warwick Thornton Sign language is the equivalent of speaking, lending itself equally rigorously and poetically to philosophical analysis or making love: Oliver Sacks Moral systems are just a sign language of emotions: Friedrich Nietzsche

