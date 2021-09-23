International
Roads reopen in Middlesex County after heavy rain and flooding
All roads in Middlesex County have reopened after heavy rains caused significant flooding on Wednesday.
The county declared a state of emergency Wednesday night as many roads were submerged and in danger of being washed away.
At least 100 mm of rain fell in the London area in the last 48 hours.
Although all roads have been reopened, the County continues to urge the public to be careful while traveling due to a number of shoulder flushes along highways.
Road crews will work today to address the damage caused, Middlesex County said in a statement.
Joe Kalita, who lives in Glencoe, says the flood affected his neighbors a lot, but he says he was “well prepared this time”.
“It was just crowding everywhere: the front yard, the backyard, all over the place,” says Kalita. “I had two, two inch submersible pumps, an extra pump going on and a gas pump an inch going on and I was losing the battle with Mother Nature.”
The flooding inside his house was minimal, but he believes it would have been worse if he had not been there himself, being as prepared as he was.
He explained that the storm had gained strength around 3pm yesterday, and although it has since subsided he says yesterday it really felt like a “state of emergency”.
Dingman Drive is currently closed between Highbury Avenue South and Old Victoria Road due to flooding. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/sZ00imFv2t
In London, several roads were closed overnight due to flooding, including Oxford Street between Beaverbrook Avenue and Proudfoot Lane, and Pine Street between Ash St. and Hume St. But those roads have been open ever since.
Dingman Drive between Highbury Avenue South and Old Victoria Road and Sunningdale Road east of Highbury Avenue are closed and traffic has slowed in the north lane of Highbury Avenue approaching Sunningdale.
The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority says most of the North Thames River Basin, including the City of London, has received more than 100 mm of rain. The South Thames has taken about 75 mm.
“Parents are encouraged to keep children and pets away from all streams, rivers and water bodies.”– Upper Thames River Conservation Authority
In a statement, UTRCA said that while most of the previous rain fell to the ground, more leakage is now being created as the soil saturates.
Pits, streams and creeks have grown and many have reached “full banking conditions” or have overflowed their banks.
“Some low-lying areas and park sites are being flooded, such as St. Marys Flats, and Harris and Gibbons Parks in London,” a statement said.
UTRCA expects water flows to begin to peak early Thursday morning in the upper areas. He said the peaks will advance downstream until Thursday evening. The Thames River is expected to remain elevated until the weekend.
Officials are reminding the public to show extreme caution and stay away from all water currents.
“Do not drive on flooded roads or walk in flooded areas. Parents are encouraged to keep children and pets away from all streams, rivers and water bodies,” the statement said.
Environment Canada said the rain was due to a cold front and a low-pressure system loaded with moisture from the Midwest.
Rainy warnings that were in effect overnight have now been canceled.
