2 former SNC-Lavalin executives arrested, accused of fraud and forgery

Two former executives at SNC-Lavalin have been charged with fraud and forgery by the RCMP as part of an ongoing criminal investigation against the Montreal-based engineering company.

Known as Project Agrafe, the investigation into various SNC affiliates and employees is linked to bribes that RCMPallege has been paid in exchange for receiving contracts.

On September 23, RCM arrested Normand Morin, a former vice president of SNC-Lavalin, and Kamal Francis, a former vice president of SNC-Lavalin International Inc.

The men were arrested in the Montreal area, where they both live. They, along with their previous companies, have been charged under the Canadian Penal Code for the following offenses:

Forgery.

Conspiracy to commit forgery.

Fraud.

Conspiracy to commit fraud.

Fraud against the government.

Conspiracy to commit fraud against the government.

“We remain committed to thwarting, deterring and preventing domestic and foreign corruption, and aim to bring to justice individuals and companies involved in these types of crimes, regardless of when they were committed,” Inspector Denis Beaudoin of the RCMP Sensitive National Division and the International Investigation Section said in a statement.

The two were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in a Montreal court on September 27, along with representatives of SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc.

None of the charges against the men or companies have been proven or tested in court.