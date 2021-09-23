5 things you need to know about Biden White House Four SummitExBulletin



change the title Kiyoshi Ota / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kiyoshi Ota / Bloomberg via Getty Images

When President Biden receives the leaders of Japan, Australia and India at the White House on Friday, it will be part of a push, analysts say, to reorient US foreign policy away from long wars and traditional alliances in Europe and instead of this to focus on opposing a rapidly growing enemy: China.

The four leaders will meet for the second time this year as part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, established after the 2004 Asian tsunami. In recent years, analysts say the group has emerged as the most important democratic defense against power. China’s growing.

Here are five things you need to know about Friday meeting.

Inshte personally, and this is a big deal in a pandemic

This is Biden’s first face-to-face summit with all of Quad’s leaders: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. For some of them, it is a rare trip abroad during the pandemic. Modi visited Bangladesh in March, but this is his first trip beyond the nearby Indian subcontinent since early 2020.

The Quad leaders practically met on Mars and were released a joint statement on the importance of “the rule of law [and] freedom of navigation “refers to what the four countries consider to be China’s illegal claims in the South China Sea. They also agreed to work together to try to increase the production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

This time, they are expected to monitor progress in vaccine exports and discuss further cooperation on 5G telecommunications technology, cyber security, naval exercises and intelligence sharing.

“China ‘s drowning in the production and development of certain technologies affects all of our countries, so I see a lot of room for [Quad] collaboration on emerging technologies and opening up new supply chains, “Richard M. Rossow, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, told reporters.

“I think the Quad personal summit reflects a political reality that four countries that in a pandemic have seen their considerable levels of unrest and loss individually, but have come together to foster capacity building in times of crisis,” says the New Delhi expert. of strategic issues based Shruti Pandalai. “In March, you set a vision. It is about operationalizing that vision with achievable products.”

One of those results is the increased supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries, which President Biden spoke around wednesday at a virtual summit on the outskirts of the UN General Assembly. “Our Quad partnership with India, Japan and Australia is on track to help produce at least one billion doses of vaccines in India to boost global supply by the end of 2022,” he said.

Other deliveries may include a possible deal for build secure semiconductor chip supply chains and new promises to reduce carbon emissions and increase clean energy.

Although Friday’s meeting will mark this special group of leaders for the first time together in the same room, it is almost certain to be the last: This is likely to be Suga’s last overseas trip as Japanese Prime Minister. He actually announced his resignation earlier this month. Parliament will elect its successor on October 4th.

The framework is not a military pact

While the US has defense treaties with Japan and Australia, India is not an ally of the US treaty, and India has historically resisted joining security alliances.

Quad countries periodically conduct joint military exercises, but the group is not a military alliance. There is no official defense pact. It is more of a loose strategic partnership, with China in focus even though officials are not always clear about it.

“What we are pursuing is not a monolithic, unified, NATO-type collective security alliance,” he says. Kunihiko Miyake, special adviser to the Japanese cabinet and former diplomat. “Rather, it is a multi-layered system, made up of different groupings and entities.” Quad and other entities, such as Five Eyes Intelligence Sharing Group AND Newly formed AUKUS, share certain values ​​and objectives, one of which is to send a preventive message to Beijing.

Quad is about China

Overall, Quad’s biggest concern is the perceived challenge to maritime security posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region. Beijing has built military installations on wanted islands in the South China Sea, a major global water and trade route. Members of the four members see it as a potential threat to free trade and travel.

And all four Quad countries have their own specific controls with Beijing.

India and China share the longest unmarked border in the world, where in June 2020, 20 Indian troops were killed in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese soldiers. The clash prompted India to retaliate from the battlefield, banning dozens of Chinese-owned applications, including TikTok.

Australia’s ties with China deteriorated after Canberra called for an investigation into the theory that a Wuhan lab may have leaked the virus responsible for the global COVID-19 pandemic. The two countries have also been embroiled in trade disputes and have exchanged tariffs.

Earlier this month, tensions with China escalated further when Australia announced the AUKUS security pact with the United States and the United Kingdom. Under the deal, Australia will receive U.S.-produced nuclear-powered submarines that it is likely to use to patrol waters near China.

Japan has its own maritime dispute with China: Both countries claim the Senkaku (as Japan calls them) or the Diaoyu Islands (as China calls them) in the East China Sea.

Washington is particularly concerned about what China’s maritime trade claims mean. In 2019, nearly $ 2 trillion US trade passed through Indo-Pacific watersTies with Beijing have soured in recent years under former President Donald Trump, who engaged in a tariff war with Beijing.

But China remains a key trading partner for all Quad countries. Therefore, they must act with caution. And China, surprisingly, is not happy with Quad’s intentions, analysts say.

“China has tried to portray Quad as a clique that embraces a zero-sum Cold War mentality set in confrontation with China, as a military alliance seeking to promote instability in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Bonny Lin, director of China Energy Project at CSIS. “China has also tried to portray Quad as a US-led group with three other actors, essentially like what China calls ‘American hostages.’

Current and former US officials reject that characterization.

“I see this as an obstacle not only to a Cold War, but in fact to an outbreak of conflict,” Paula J. Dobriansky, a former US Undersecretary of State now in the Atlantic Council, told reporters. “I think the goal is really to provide a kind of counterbalance … a kind of collective security arrangement and a kind of prevention to ensure that the kinds of conflicts we have seen do not get out of control.”

Quad also deals with climate change and Afghanistan

Friday’s summit comes ahead of another major global meeting, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP26, scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland. In March, Quad leaders set up a climate working group to discuss carbon emissions, renewable energy goals, and coal use in power plants.

India is a major focus of those talks. It is the third largest carbon emitter in the world, after China and the US, but is expected to be responsible most of the increase in global energy demand by 2050With the US wants to encourage India to avoid coal in favor of cleaner technology. To that end, Biden’s special envoy for climate change, John Kerry, visited India for talks earlier this month.

The timing of the Quad summit, shortly after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, was also set up to send a message about Biden’s new foreign policy priorities, analysts say. When Biden spoke at the United Nations General Assembly this week, he said it was the first time in 20 years that the US is not at war.

But some Quad members, particularly India, are now worried about China’s influence in Afghanistan. India fears Afghanistan could become another link in the China Belt and Road Initiative. India is not part of that global infrastructure network, but Pakistan’s archiving it is and fears that the world’s largest democracy may be increasingly surrounded by Chinese projects.

Quad’s goal is still evolving

Quad started as an aid group after the 2004 Asian earthquake and tsunami killed hundreds of thousands of people across the Indo-Pacific. But in recent years, it has taken on increased importance as a counterweight to China’s growing power in the region.

“Over the last decade, China has become much more powerful, much stronger and also much more militant,” says Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, director of the Center for Security, Strategy and Technology at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi. “All this Chinese behavior has pushed many other countries to come together.”

Most of thinking because Quad originally came from former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his first administration in 2007. But he has a competing vision of what the group should do.

Yoshihide Soeya, an emeritus professor at Keio University in Tokyo, says the dominant vision is for the US and Japan to lead a coalition to control or counterbalance China. A less popular interpretation is that the Quad is a collaboration of Asia’s “middle powers” to promote common interests, such as fighting COVID and climate change.

Soeya sees the prevailing interpretation gaining ground as Quad develops, but disagrees with it.

“The more you emphasize the Chinese threat, the more you become dependent on the US,” he says. And “if this is the only thing Japan is interested in, then I think our so-called ‘strategic autonomy’ will be lost.”

Quad’s various intentions echo the statements of the Biden administration view to cooperate with China where it can, as for climate change, to compete where it should, as in new technologies, and to confront China where it should, over Beijing’s perceived aggression against its neighbors.

The problem, critics argue, is that China says it will not collaborate with anyone he considers hostile. And China considers the Quad intended to contain its rise, so the four members of the Quad will have to tread lightly.

NPR’s Michele Kelemen contributed to this story from Washington, DC