I do not want them to go out alone: ​​Kidbrooke scared mourns for Sabina Nessa | UK News

Iwas quiet in Cator Park Thursday morning. Occasionally, someone would pass by, run, or walk their dog, breaking the silence in the green space of south-east London surrounded by blocks of newly built apartments in Kidbrooke Village. His composure was greatly shaken by the sight of the press and police and the noise of a helicopter above.

Several passers-by approached the police cordon along Cambert Way, pausing to lay flowers, reflect and read tributes left in Sabina Nessa’s memory. The 28-year-old elementary school teacher is thought to have been killed while walking through the park along the way to meet a friend at the Depot bar last Friday, a trip that should have taken her five minutes.

A bouquet held a card that read: She just wanted to meet her friend. She was a few minutes from home. She did not deserve this. Another person had written: RIP Sabina. He left very quickly. In a cruel world we live in.

Her four-month-old house friend, who did not want to be named, last saw her that day when they socialized and took pictures together. I never thought anything like that could happen to her, she told Nessa, who left home around 8:30 pm after dark and never returned.

I had sent a message to her and it is not like she does not respond to my messages, she told the Guardian. I do not feel safe living here now.

Sabina Nessa: her journey to meet her friend should have only taken five minutes. Photo: AP

From Nessa’s house on Astell Road, a small bridge crosses over the duck pond and into the park, which is usually a hive of activities, said Stuart Inman who was doing his homework on the cordon. He has two daughters, aged 14 and 16, and lives a stone-throwing on the opposite side of the park. It really hit me now that I came here, he said, becoming emotional as he gestured towards the string of flowers. He thought the case had received little media coverage. I only had messages about it from people outside the area today, almost a week later.

Pointing beyond the OneSpace community center, near the place where Nessa’s body was found, he added: We always tell our girls not to live life in fear, but then something like this happens that my youngest has a friend who lives that way and she spends here all the time I do not want them to go out just now, I want to be with them I will have to be the taxi dad.

Rebecca Broad, 29, has lived in Kidbrooke with her partner since April, and also came out last Friday. She and her friend had taken a similar route home around 11 p.m. It’s really shocking and really, really sad. It has been really hard for everyone in the community.

Broad described Kidbrooke as a beautiful community illustrated by the response to a message she posted about how she felt on the local Facebook group.

In particular, there were many comments from other women who felt anxious: so much so that another local resident is setting up a group of volunteers to offer to meet women coming from work or going out to the gym or shops, who feel insecure and I do not want to be alone.

Flower homage to Sabina Nessa. Photo: Ian West / PA

A vigil will be held at 7pm on Friday evening in Pegler Square for Nessa, supported by the group Reclaim These Streets, which organized a similar vigil after the murder of Sarah Everard eight miles away in Clapham, south-west London , on Mars Me

To help keep the union together between such worries and concerns, Broad is hosting a walk through nearby Sutcliffe Park on October 1, a week after the vigil. We want to do this walk to increase trust and have confidence in the community that we can all bond together and reflect and just be, she said.

Everyone is welcome. Ive asked everyone to bring torches and lights for symbolism, so that we can light the way as we walk together. It comes from a really sad occasion and I feel the need to get together, to keep talking to each other, to think about Sabina and our community.