International
I do not want them to go out alone: Kidbrooke scared mourns for Sabina Nessa | UK News
Iwas quiet in Cator Park Thursday morning. Occasionally, someone would pass by, run, or walk their dog, breaking the silence in the green space of south-east London surrounded by blocks of newly built apartments in Kidbrooke Village. His composure was greatly shaken by the sight of the press and police and the noise of a helicopter above.
Several passers-by approached the police cordon along Cambert Way, pausing to lay flowers, reflect and read tributes left in Sabina Nessa’s memory. The 28-year-old elementary school teacher is thought to have been killed while walking through the park along the way to meet a friend at the Depot bar last Friday, a trip that should have taken her five minutes.
A bouquet held a card that read: She just wanted to meet her friend. She was a few minutes from home. She did not deserve this. Another person had written: RIP Sabina. He left very quickly. In a cruel world we live in.
Her four-month-old house friend, who did not want to be named, last saw her that day when they socialized and took pictures together. I never thought anything like that could happen to her, she told Nessa, who left home around 8:30 pm after dark and never returned.
I had sent a message to her and it is not like she does not respond to my messages, she told the Guardian. I do not feel safe living here now.
From Nessa’s house on Astell Road, a small bridge crosses over the duck pond and into the park, which is usually a hive of activities, said Stuart Inman who was doing his homework on the cordon. He has two daughters, aged 14 and 16, and lives a stone-throwing on the opposite side of the park. It really hit me now that I came here, he said, becoming emotional as he gestured towards the string of flowers. He thought the case had received little media coverage. I only had messages about it from people outside the area today, almost a week later.
Pointing beyond the OneSpace community center, near the place where Nessa’s body was found, he added: We always tell our girls not to live life in fear, but then something like this happens that my youngest has a friend who lives that way and she spends here all the time I do not want them to go out just now, I want to be with them I will have to be the taxi dad.
Rebecca Broad, 29, has lived in Kidbrooke with her partner since April, and also came out last Friday. She and her friend had taken a similar route home around 11 p.m. It’s really shocking and really, really sad. It has been really hard for everyone in the community.
Broad described Kidbrooke as a beautiful community illustrated by the response to a message she posted about how she felt on the local Facebook group.
In particular, there were many comments from other women who felt anxious: so much so that another local resident is setting up a group of volunteers to offer to meet women coming from work or going out to the gym or shops, who feel insecure and I do not want to be alone.
A vigil will be held at 7pm on Friday evening in Pegler Square for Nessa, supported by the group Reclaim These Streets, which organized a similar vigil after the murder of Sarah Everard eight miles away in Clapham, south-west London , on Mars Me
To help keep the union together between such worries and concerns, Broad is hosting a walk through nearby Sutcliffe Park on October 1, a week after the vigil. We want to do this walk to increase trust and have confidence in the community that we can all bond together and reflect and just be, she said.
Everyone is welcome. Ive asked everyone to bring torches and lights for symbolism, so that we can light the way as we walk together. It comes from a really sad occasion and I feel the need to get together, to keep talking to each other, to think about Sabina and our community.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/sep/23/i-dont-want-them-out-alone-fearful-kidbrooke-mourns-sabina-nessa
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]