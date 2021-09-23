UofL Speed ​​School hosts the NASA team during the international competition





With three weeks left before the grand opening on Oct. 11, the new Louisville Automation and Robotics Research Institute (LARRI) is already attracting high-profile researchers and visitors to its doorstep. A team from NASAs Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) traveled from California on September 20 to collaborate with robotics researchers at the facility (LARRI). NASAs JPL is a federation-funded research and development center working on developing new technology for robots that could be useful for future space exploration. The 40-person JPL team, called CoStar, made the trip to the University of Louisville to compete for a $ 2 million prize in the third and final round of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (SubT) Underground Challenge (SubT). DARPA). This international robotics competition was held September 21-23 at the Louisville Mega Caverns under the Louisville Zoo. Being here at the UofL Speed ​​School and working specifically with LARRI is a fantastic way for us to prepare and ensure our robots and related software are ready to compete, said Benjamin Morrell, Robotics Engineer at JPL and Vice President of the CoStar team. It’s an incredible structure. LARRI Director Dan Popa said the event is a great opportunity to showcase the Speed ​​School and robotics program at the new, advanced facility. It’s really a really good place to support this kind of competition because it has easy access inside and out, and the facility itself is built in such a way as to quickly deploy robots and test them, Popa said. We are pleased to see it being used at maximum capacity. In the DARPA SubT Challenge, CoStar, (which is a collaboration of JPL, CalTech, MIT, Kaist (University in Korea) and LTU (University in Sweden), competed against seven other teams of autonomous robots exploring unfamiliar environments, including caves, cities and my elements and will demonstrate how their autonomy, networking, perception and mobility skills work in underground physical courses. Morrell explained that the system is designed for robots to enter quickly, design what a disaster area looks like, and report to a human rescue crew so they can determine where survivors are and avoid areas that are dangerous. For a NASA application, we are looking at exploring caves on the Moon and Mars, using the same technology to gather scientific information, Morrell said. With a new research facility to open soon, Popa said the university is currently recruiting faculty from the same robotic elite community from across the country and the world. It helps visibility and let people know about what they were doing here, he said. Speed ​​School students also reap the benefits. “It’s a great opportunity for them to be exposed to this,” said Popa. With each new challenge, DARPA has played a role in moving robotics forward, according to Popa. Every five years DARPA has released a new challenge and they have included autonomous running, humanoid robots and now this underground challenge, he said. All these challenges are pushing development not only in universities but also in companies, and eventually they enter the commercial sector. Watch the video from the visit below.

