Eco-feminist shakes French politics in bid for Green presidency | World news

Its radical punk ecology has won the support of activists on the left and has been attacked by the far right as dangerous to the French nation. But Sandrine Rousseau, a #MeToo movement figure against sexual violence and a self-described eco-feminist, has rocked the political class by reaching the final round of the Greens’ primary race to elect a presidential candidate.

Now, with a chance to run for president, Rousseau is warning that France risks a decline in hatred and racism if equality and the environment do not take precedence in the April election race.

I think they were at a crossroads of civilizations, Russo said. She said either France was moving to the side of far-right ideologue and TV expert Eric Zemmour, who is preparing a possible presidential bid based on anti-immigration, and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who will it means closing ourselves off with macho policies, racist and anti-environmental policies, or, she said, we can have a political vision of the respect, inclusion and ecology it is bringing.

Rousseau, an environmental economist and university vice president who spoke out on allegations of sexual assault and harassment within the Green Party in 2016 and later set up an organization that helps women file legal complaints about sexual violence, has gone outside in a suit denim in the finalist. this weekend open the primary vote for the Green Party presidential candidate (cologie Europe-Les Verts).

She sees it as a battle to become the first #MeToo president. I think I’m the first person to come out of the #MeToo movement and say let ‘s take power and transform it, she said. And I think that echoes beyond France.

Internationally backed by actor and activist Jane Fonda and playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler), Rousseau has been called a dangerous radical by the French right for what she calls eco-feminism, anti-racism and her promise that France can pass in fully renewable energy by 2050. She says this energy transition including the end of France’s reliance on nuclear power and pesticides is only possible if the state takes important social measures to help people adapt, such as growth of taxes for the rich, a four-day work week and a new form of universal basic income.

What I mean by punk ecology is shamelessness, Rousseau said, adding that she wanted representatives to be voted in parliament who were so engaged in environmental issues that they would not enter. People are aware of the climate crisis and what is at stake they want courage. Politicians to be afraid of this is a mistake. His time for radical ecology looks at the efforts we absolutely have to make in the next five years: we have to face the economic system and tackle the way it is organized. If we make soft suggestions, people may not trust us to take action.

Vote this month for world found that 82% of French people wanted quick action to protect the environment even if it meant changes in their lifestyle. But the historic challenge for the French Greens has always been how to translate what Russo calls eco anxiety into party votes. The Greens have increased their urban vote, taking control of major cities including Lyon, Strasbourg and Bordeaux last year, but they did not win a region in the June elections and voted in less than 10% for the first presidential round against a crowded crowd. field of left-wing candidates.

Rousseau, 49, has broken predictions in the Greens’ primary race, which remains difficult to call. For months, Yannick Jadot, a member of the European Parliament who is seen to have a more centrist stance and is voting higher than Rousseau, was expected to be elected as the presidential candidate when the results are announced next week. But his progress towards Rousseau is narrower than expected. He was the candidate in 2017 but withdrew in favor of Socialist Benot Hamon, who ended up scoring just 6% in the first round.

Rousseaus’ status as a hero of the #MeToo movement in France has won her support among feminists, rights activists and cultural figures, including film director Cline Sciamma. She says she can win again the disappointed youth vote 87% of 18 to 25 year olds failed to vote in the regional elections of these years.

Rousseau said a major reason behind her return to politics last year was her anger when President Emmanuel Macron who was in office during the #MeToo movement and promised to improve women’s rights appointed Grald Darman as his interior minister in police chief despite judges continuing to investigate a rape charge against him.

She said: The only explanation was that Emmanuel Macron, and not only him, but the entire political class in general, had failed to understand what had happened at #MeToo, they had not understood the anger.

Darmanin has publicly criticized Rousseau and denied wrongdoing. His lawyers said three consecutive court rulings had recognized the absence of a criminal offense and they were now awaiting the final decision of the investigating judges after the investigation ended last week.

Despite Macrons 2017 promise to make our big planet again a blow to former US President Donald Trumps denials on the climate crisis, France’s High Council for Climate has repeatedly warned that the government is failing in promises to reduce emissions. Throughout the year yellow vests The anti-government protests (yellow vests) started as a crisis in climate policy over plans for a carbon tax aimed at encouraging drivers to change their behavior.

Ruso tha se yellow vests they were not against fighting climate change, but rather they were against the fact that they were not receiving help.

The ideas of the far right were taking up more and more space in the French political debate, she said, because the left had failed to influence its main themes, equality, school, ecology and anti-racism. She added: There is no political representative or presidential candidate today who puts the words anti-racism in the political debate and I am doing that.

France was still traumatized by terrorist attacks, still in fear, Rousseau said. But we really need to find hope again.