Melbourne protester turns positive with COVID-19 raising fears of superpower event





The COVID-positive protester took part in Wednesday’s rally, which saw hundreds of demonstrators descend on the Memorial Shrine.

A COVID-positive protester struck by the virus at a Melbourne hospital has raised fears of a widespread event after taking part in Wednesday’s protest. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the CBD on Wednesday — marking the third day of anti-blockade and anti-vaccine protests — before leading the rally to the Memorial Shrine. The Department of Health on Thursday evening confirmed that one of the protesters tested positive for coronavirus. Their infection will be recorded in Friday case numbers. “Public health investigations are underway,” a spokesman said. “We are urging protesters to be tested if they experience Covid-like symptoms, no matter how mild.” Victoria recorded 766 local COVID-19 infections on Thursday. Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said his state’s coronavirus daily update on the “horrific behavior” of protesters spitting at vaccination workers during Wednesday’s rally. Cohealth said the Melbourne Town Hall Vaccination Center and homeless service in Central City were forced to close their doors Thursday after “several incidents” of physical and verbal abuse directed at employees. “We saw some horrific behavior yesterday in Town Hall, where a number of people vaccinating unprotected Victorians were horribly treated by some people claiming to be legitimate protesters,” Andrews said. “Why would you abuse, why, as they tell me, would you spit on people who are doing that kind of work? “This is ugly, it is uncontrollable, I’m not sure if those people can be identified, but if they can, it would be my expectation that the Victoria Police would deal with them.” Cohealh CEO Nicole Bartholomeusz confirmed that the Melbourne Town Hall Vaccination Center, the Central City homeless service and street communication services will remain closed until Monday “due to the increasingly violent and unpredictable nature of protests in the city “. “I am concerned to report that there have been several incidents of healthy health workers in the city being physically and verbally abused on the way to work, targeted because they were wearing their health identification,” she said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/melbourne-protester-tests-positive-to-coronavirus-sparking-fears-of-superspreader-event/news-story/978209182a91633e102a10d6091c4167 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos