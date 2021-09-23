Our editorial this week highlights Bee’s support for World News Day.





Published: 23 September 2021 03:00 PM

Storytelling as a means of exchanging information has been a constant in our world, likely preceding even the most primitive cave drawings dating back more than 45,000 years ago. But unlike stories related to colonial city reprimands, neighbors crossing fences in the backyard, friends chatting during late-night phone calls, and most recently on social media, most engaged citizens still prefer (and believe in) news reporting. reliably researched and curated by trained, dedicated Me professionals Whether they are embedded somewhere in the world on the front lines of battle, chaos, or plague pursuing entities or public officials who may prefer to keep critical news secret, or devoting themselves to covering most of their communities events and activities. usually, a number of professional journalists have come to their positions because it is much more of a calling than a job. So it is with great pride and professional friendship where our small but determined editorial office works Bleta Newtown is joining organizations from Washington Post, Reuters, and Guardian, te Sacramento Bee, Kings County Register, Austin Chronicle, and hundreds of other newspapers to reinforce the fact that #JournalismMatters, not just on World News Day, September 28, but 365 days a year. World News Day is an ambitious, worldwide initiative that aims to draw the attention of the global public to the role that journalists play in providing reliable news and information that serves citizens and democracy. It also serves as a tool to show support for journalists and their audiences, who, using facts and understanding, make the world a better place. On September 28, World News Day will highlight the critical importance of providing reliable information about the climate crisis and assisting news consumers in making informed decisions about the future of our planets. We face a common threat to the degradation of our planet, and it is a universal theme that major and minor news agencies can use to demonstrate why #Journalism matters. While Newtown has not yet experienced the prolonged impact of climate change, it has felt the effects of global warming in the form of cloudy skies resulting from western forest fires, along with floods, tropical storms, a macro explosion – explosive near tornadoes causing millions of damage, heat waves, cold arctic shocks, warmer winters, and this year longer, cooler spring. In a liaison note, last year we learned through a survey promoted by our Economic and Community Development agency that one of the most appealing aspects that attracts and retains people here in Newtown is its rich variety of green spaces. Through the survey, in part seeking to identify the brand history of our communities, we learned that Newtown offers a unique attraction from the city where businesses and small families can grow and thrive by nature, and conserving our green spaces and natural resources is a advantage for many residents. With that in mind, in the coming weeks and months, yours Bleta Newtown aims to increase our focus on how climate change is affecting our community. Readers will see added coverage of how Newtowners are committed to preserving our precious environmental assets in the country while in a not insignificant way, playing a role in combating and eventually overturning or at least curbing the damage that affects negatively in our shared environment globally. And we look forward to hearing from you as you plan to do, or are already doing, for it to happen, so we can share those stories with the whole community.

