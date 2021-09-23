International
David Marcus: Biden’s foreign policy is disintegrating as Democrats snub Israel
This week the moderate Democrats of the House approached the progressive wing of their Congressional group by agreeing to cut $ 1 billion for the Israel Iron Dome defense system from the proposed federal budget bill.
It is a symbolic victory and messages for the members of the “Team”, such as the republic Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the republican Ilhan Omar, who would like to change the historical relations of our nations with the Jewish state only in the world and the only democracy in the Middle. East.
Democrat leaders in the House immediately indicated they would restore funding to the defense system that protects Israel from foreign missiles in future legislation. Some even rebuked the snub by the progressives. But that did not stop an Amendment to restore funding from failure along purely partisan lines Tuesday evening. And this is not an isolated incident.
Since President Joe Biden took office, his administration has sought to re-establish a Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem. It is also seeking to revive the Iran Nuclear Deal. Both of these positions face major opposition in Israel. Now Democrats in Congress are temporarily suspending basic military aid.
I asked former Jerusalem chairman and current Knesset member Nir Barkat about the situation, and he expressed hope and optimism. “The same small but vocal group of members of Congress who are trying to prevent the United States from supplying Israel with Iron Dome eavesdroppers is trying to push the US administration to open a consulate in Jerusalem that serves the Palestinians. members oppose the existence of the State of Israel and are against peace, “he said, referring to the House ‘s progressives.
But, he added, “Fortunately, this group does not reflect the core elements of each party, and we are working closely with our Republican and Democrat friends to defend the security, safety and legitimacy of Israel.” Someone hopes he is right about that. But on the other hand, if this small group of left-wing Democrats can hold the main legislature hostage, then, to borrow a phrase, what difference does it make?
Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who serves on the foreign affairs committee, recently told me, “Whether it is his consent or something like that, the moderates talk a big game and then obey Pelosi and the Team.” She added, “We need these Democrats to have the backbone of not folding like cheap suits.” So who is directing the show in the Democratic Group?
The current clashes over Israel are just one point in the wrongs Democrats have been filled since President Biden took over the White House. France temporarily withdrew its ambassadors from the United States for the first time on the eve of the days of the three-cornered hats. We are relying on the Taliban for American security in Afghanistan, and all this from the president who promised, “diplomacy is back.”
Democrats have created all this anxiety for our allies and opportunities for our enemies. To put it mildly, Bidens’s diplomatic efforts under Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been a series of disasters. Even among those who opposed Bidens running for the White House, few could have imagined this horrific parade taking place in less than a year.
At one point, and that point has long since come and gone, it is no longer enough for the president to basically say “just trust me because I’m not Donald Trump.” Bidens’s foreign policy is being completely undone and he seems to have absolutely no control over his party in Congress. The Israelis have good reason to worry, the Americans have good reason to worry. In fact, the whole world has strong reasons to worry. With each passing day, many events seem too big for Biden. And for our country, this situation is simply not stable.
