



Work plans will reduce affordable rents and give first-time buyers exclusive rights to buy new homes for six months, he will announce this weekend, as he proposes to steal conservatives who claim to be the party of home ownership. Lucy Powell, secretary of shadow housing, means that a government led by Keir Starmer will limit to 50% the number of properties in a development that can be sold to overseas buyers, which in some parts of the city has created ghost towers as investors leave homes empty. Workers also want to give councils the power to force landowners to sell vacancies to build new housing at lower prices than the mandatory purchase system currently allows. The policy package will be announced at the Workers’ Conference in Brighton and poses a direct challenge to Secretary of State Michael Gove for leveling, housing and communities. Labor claims his decision to halt unpopular planning reforms has left the government without a strategy to meet its housing targets. Workers are also keen to take advantage of what it perceives as the government’s weakness in tackling the security crisis in buildings with hundreds of thousands of tenants, including people in affordable co-owned housing schemes, facing bills in the tens of thousands pound. Work is the home ownership party, the Conservatives are the party of speculators and developers, Powell said. They treat housing as a commodity, not the basis of sustainable living and life opportunities. But conservatives are also willing to make changes to housing policy, starting with planning review reforms. Gove’s placement at the top of housing level and policy has been widely seen as Boris Johnson giving one of his most trusted ministers authority over issues seen as crucial to the upcoming election. Lack of access to affordable housing is seen as a major driver of inequality, both between regions and across generations. One of Gove’s new ministers is Neil OBrien, the Conservative MP who previously served as Johnson’s official adviser on raising the bar. He proposed reforming mandatory purchasing powers for councils in a Letter 2018 for resolving the housing crisis titled Green, Pleasant and Affordable. Workers also believe that mandatory shopping reform is essential to revitalize besieged city centers, not least in the northern areas, which the party lost to conservatives in recent years, so that free shops can be turned into use, including as affordable housing. Powell is expected to say in a speech Sunday that the link between work and affordable and secure housing has been broken for many first-time tenants and buyers. By lowering the cost of affordable rent, people will be able to save more if they want to climb the ladder of home ownership. Currently the definition of an affordable rent in many countries includes properties that cost up to 80% of market rents. According to Labor, this would be cut to about 30% of the average family income. The Federation of Home Builders said work policies that prioritized first-time buyers and reduced affordable rents were applicable, but she said the first dibs policy in new homes should only apply to cheaper properties. and done in a way that builders do not lose in a competitive market. He said lowering affordable rental levels could change the amount of housing a developer can afford to build. As a result, local authorities may allow different types of development that also contribute to achieving the objectives for affordable housing, but are not affordable rent.

