Ontario reports 677 new cases of COVID-19 while 7-day average continues to fall

Ontario is reporting 677 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while the seven-day average continues to fall. The total of the provincial issue now stands at 581,908.

Of the 677 new cases registered, the data showed that 433 were unvaccinated persons, 41 were partially vaccinated persons, 148 were fully vaccinated persons and for 55 persons the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Thursday report, 136 cases were registered in Toronto, 76 in the Peel Region, 73 in the York Region, 39 in Windsor-Essex, 39 in the Durham Region, 38 in Hamilton, 31 in Middlesex-London, 29 in Ottawa and 26 in the Niagara Region.

All other local public health units reported less than 25 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,677, with seven more virus-related deaths recorded, including one more than a month ago due to data laundering.

Vaccinations, recovery, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 20:00 Wednesday, 44,754 vaccines (17,685 for the first stroke and 27,069 for the second stroke) had been administered on the last day.

There are more than 10.3 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 79.6 percent of the acceptable population (12 years and older). Coverage of the first dose stands at 85.5 percent.

Meanwhile, 566,386 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 97 percent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 676 from the day before.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 5,845 less than the day before when it was at 5,851, and it has also dropped from September 16 when it was at 6,129. At the height of the second wave of coronavirus growth in January, active cases reached just over 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases reached 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 665 which is lower than yesterday at 692, and is also down from last week when it was 732. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 600.

The government said 37,630 tests had been processed in the last 24 hours. There are currently a total of 21,168 tests awaiting results.

Test positivity reached 1.9 percent. Last week, test positivity was at 2.4 percent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 307 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (eight the day before) with 193 patients in intensive care units (up to six) and 168 patients in the ICU on a ventilator (up to six).

Provincial officials recently announced that they will begin to include the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of theirdaily reporting of COVID-19 data.They noted that the new database will grow and improve over time as more information is gathered.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 119 were not vaccinated, 8 were partially vaccinated and 34 were fully vaccinated. For those in the ICU, 106 were not vaccinated while 12 were partially vaccinated and 12 were fully vaccinated.

At the height of the third wave, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw up to 900 patients in the ICU with COVID. Provincial records have recorded 5,796 patients in total have ever been to the ICU with 29,691 patients being hospitalized due to COVID since the onset of the pandemic.

Disturbing variants in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for new VOCs (disturbing variants) discovered so far in the province which consists of:

Alpha B.1.1.7 VOC (first discovered in the UK): 146,455 variant cases, which has increased by three since the previous day. This species prevailed in the third wave of Ontario.

Delta B.1.617.2 VOC (first discovered in India): 17,738 variant cases, which has increased by 144 since the previous day. This species is dominating the fourth wave of Ontario.

Beta B.1.351 VOC (first discovered in South Africa): 1,502 variant cases, which is unchanged from the previous day.

Gamma P.1 VOC (first discovered in Brazil): 5,229 variant cases, which is unchanged from the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be reviewed for the correct variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than general cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

289,906 persons are male, an increase of 325 cases.

287,934 persons are female, an increase of 341 cases.

16,205 people are under the age of four, an increase of 42 cases.

29,087 people are 5-11, an increase of 109 cases.

51,924 people are 12 to 19 an increase of 60 cases.

219,702 persons are 20 in 39 an increase of 229 cases.

163,586 people are 40 to 59 an increase of 150 cases.

75,555 people are from 60 to 79, an increase of 67 cases.

25,737 people are 80 years and older, an increase of 17 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of total COVID-19-related deaths by age:

Deaths reported at ages 19 and under: 6

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 95

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 655

Deaths reported between the ages of 60 and 79: 3,144

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,776

The province notes that there may be a delay in reporting deaths and data

















Cases between students and staff in Ontario schools

Meanwhile,show government figures there are currently 702 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 in schools with 106 among students, 14 among staff and 2 cases among unidentified individuals.

There are 1,224 active infections among both students and staff, an increase from 1,121 active cases reported the day before.

No school closes as a result of positive cases.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, 3,813 deaths were reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of one death since the day before. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 13 actual explosions in the house, which is unchanged from the day before.

The Ministry also indicated that there are currently 36 active cases among long-term care residents and 20 active cases among unchanged and adult staff with one, respectively, on the last day.

